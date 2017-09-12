–Kendall County Calendar of Events

Sept. 13

Design with the 3D Printer

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Learn how to use Tinkercad to design items to print on the 3D printer. Please create an account in Tinkercad prior to class or come with a valid email address to create your account. Those you know how to use Tinkercad, can join in class or work at home and email your design to hfrailey@oswego.lib.il.us. Print one item per month per teen, as long as it is an original design.

Children’s Rhyme Time

6-6:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lap sit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

T.A.G. (Teen Advisory Group)

1-2 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Teens share opinions about the Young Adult section of the library. The recommend purchases and help create and plan youth programming. This group also has the opportunity to earn volunteer hours.

Sept. 14

Pizza & Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For students in in grades 3-5. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

Writers’ Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Intro to Yoga and Meditation

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Join us in learning some basics in yoga and meditation. All abilities welcome. You don’t need to attend all classes to participate. Taught by professional yoga instructor Alex Hughart. Bring a mat to class and wear comfortable clothes.

Paws & Read

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 6-9 years with an adult: Work on your reading skills by practicing reading with our dog friends. All teams are registered members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club.

Sept. 15

Storytime at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera Bread, 1450 Douglas Rd., Oswego

Free

Ages 2-7 year olds. Meet us at Panera Bread for storytime. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk.

Touch a Truck

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 P.M.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

Free

Explore super-sized trucks at this free event held outside in Blackberry Farm’s parking lot. Admission to the park is not included. All ages welcome.

Harvest Moon Hoedown

5:30-9 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

$20

Mosey on down to the Oswego Senior Center to purchase your tickets for a fun evening of dinner and line dancing. The cost is $20 and includes a barbeque dinner. For more information, contact the Oswego Senior Center at (630) 554-5602; email: info@oswegoseniorcenter.org, or visit our website: www.oswegoseniorcenter.org.

Sept. 16

Volunteer Mania Fair

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

Free

Come learn about volunteer opportunities in your community from over 30 local organizations. All ages welcome.

Author Amy Chally: Talk & Service Dog Demonstration

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Join Amy Chally, author, motivational speaker, and disability awareness consultant, as she speaks about her book “Making Independence Happen.” She will be joined by her current service dog Portland and will demonstrate how he helps in her daily routine. After the presentation, Chally will be available to answer questions, and copies of her book will be available for purchase.

Brew at The Bridge

1-7 p.m.

Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St., Oswego

$20

Save the date for Oswego’s fifth annual craft beer festival. Craft beer enthusiasts are welcome to sample some of the greatest beers in the region, enjoy live music, delicious food, and a fall day at Hudson Crossing Park. Visit brewatthebridge.com or like Brew at the Bridge on Facebook for more information.

Parents’ Date Night

6-10 p.m.

Boulder Point, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

$22(R) / $31(NR)

Kids ages 4-12 can enjoy a parent free night while parents enjoy a night out. Games and activities, time in the gym, a movie, pizza, and snacks will all be part of the fun! Children must be able to use the toilet independently. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Visit http://www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org to register.

Sept. 17

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

Cave Hike

2-3 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

Free

Join us as we hike through the woods, enjoying the sights and sounds of the season as we head to our cave. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The program is free but advanced registration is required. All ages welcome. Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Sept. 18

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “Austin Powers” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Baby Goose

1:30-1:50 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-18 months with an adult – Share stories, rhymes, and music with your baby

Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease: The Basics

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This program provides information on diagnosis, risk factors, disease stages, treatment options and much more on Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. No registration needed.

Sept. 19

Me & My Grown-up Storytime

10:30-11:10 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3- and 4-year-olds with their grown-up (no younger siblings allowed). This transitional storytime is perfect for the little one who’s not ready for independent storytime. Grown-ups will stay in the room and actively participate in the program with their child. Features simple stories, rhymes, movement activities, songs, and art experiences.

Storytime at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera Bread, 1206 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

Free

Join us at the Yorkville Panera as Miss Jennette and Miss Marianne read fun stories and do some fun finger plays with the kids. Children will receive a free cookie and milk compliments of Panera. Please register at the Youth Service desk

What happens when the caregiver

has a health event?

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

The fire department, police department and Rush-Copley Medical Center will talk through different scenarios, Light lunch will be served. RSVP required by Sept. 18 by calling (630) 554-5602.

Throne of Games Night: Yes We Catan

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Come join others in their 20-30s for a fun night of gaming. Play games like Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride, Scrabble, Farkle, and more, or feel free to bring your own.

