–Kendall County Calendar of Events

Sept. 20

Teen Game Night

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12. Teens of ALL abilities come to play games and have a great time. Bring a sibling or a friend for a fun night out.

ABC 123

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-5 with an adult. We will learn letters & numbers through favorite picture books, crafts, and other fun activities.

Senior Center: Doctor Notes

9-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

Join us when we go over the differences and similarities between atrial fibrillation (A-fib) and congestive heart failure (CHF). Learn about the different prognosis, treatments, and symptoms when someone is diagnosed with either A-fib and CHF. RSVP at (630) 554-5602.

Sept. 21

Cupcake Wars

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Have you got what it takes to win cupcake wars? Fun for all and our winners will get prizes. You make work alone or in teams of two.

34/30 Writers’ Group

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

All writers whether beginner or pro are invited to network and share their work at monthly meetings. Karen Young is the group’s facilitator. Drop by to discover what our group has to offer you. No registration is required.

Emergency Preparedness Seminar

1-2 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Celebrate Emergency Preparedness month by learning how to properly and effectively prepare for emergencies with Dekalb County Health Department’s Melissa Edwards. Attendees will receive a starter emergency preparedness kit. There will be a 15-minute lecture followed by an interactive tutorial on how to manage materials. No registration required.

Night Owls

5:30-6:10 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Starting Sept. 14, we will be having a weekly evening story time! Come to the library on Thursday evenings for a fun time with snacks, activities, and stories. Call or drop in to sign up.

Sept. 22

Energy Stones

1-2 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Celebrate the Autumn Equinox at the library by learning about the healing properties of crystals and stones with professional Michaela Hasko. Michaela is the owner of the spiritual store Consciously Rooted and is professionally trained on the healing properties of stones and crystals. No registration is required.

Olivia Drop-In

10-11:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

All ages with adult. If you love “Olivia” you can meet this charming little pig in person. There will be crafts too, while supplies last.

The Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 16 and up. A book club designed for young adults and adults with intellectual disabilities. We will read through a book together and discuss it. To register call Christy (630) 978-1276.

Sept. 23

DIY Solar Powered Sun Jars

2-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grade 6-12. Learn some basics about how solar power works, and create a sun jar that will light up day after day. Register online at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us.

Read & Play Everyone

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 0-5 years with an adult. Come celebrate Saturday with some stories, songs, and fun free play.

Old School vs. New School Skate Party

7:30-11:00 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

$8 admission

Saturday evening is our “Old vs. New” session for families and young people. Go back and forth between old-school and new-school all night long. All ages welcome. Games, races and more. Admission: $8. Skate Rental: $4 (regular, speed, or inline). Snackbar will be open.

Sept. 24

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

Kendall County Sheriff’s K-9 Demonstration

2-2:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Back by popular demand, it’s Taz, one last time before he retires at the end of this year. Come learn all of the important jobs he has a K-9 dog. At the end of the program you may be able to have a photo op with Taz as well. Registration required. Register at http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us/.

Build a Fairy House

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

$8 (R)/ $12 (N)

Ages 5-8.

Legend has it that if someone builds a fairy home and leaves it in the garden, it might attract a fairy. Participants are encouraged to bring in items to decorate the fairy house. The activity will also include a short hike to collect bark, leaves and whatever else can be found to be used as building materials. Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Sept. 25

Lego Duplo

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Children ages 2 and up with a parent will make creations of their choice with Lego Duplos. Their work of art will then be put on display in the library. Registration required. Register at http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us/

Baby Goose

1:30-1:50 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-18 months with an adult. Share stories, rhymes, and music with your baby.

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “Sabrina” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Sept. 26

Keep Calm and Color

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Take your mind off of the daily stresses of life and join us for a relaxing evening of good company, soothing music and a nice cup of coffee. Coloring materials and pages will be provided. People of all artistic skill levels are welcome.

Preschool Art

2-2:40 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 4-5 year olds. Hear a story, sing, and make a process-oriented art project. Aprons are provided. The child’s adult must remain in the library.

Retirement: Making Your Money Last

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Financial Advisor Justin Gifford teaches various ways to lead a successful retirement. Some topics include considerations and tradeoffs when developing a withdrawal strategy, and ways to plan for expected and unexpected expenses with insurance. No registration is required.

Me & My Grown-up Storytime

10:30-11:10 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3 and 4 year-olds with their grown-up (no younger siblings allowed). This transitional storytime is perfect for the little one who’s not ready for independent storytime. Grown-ups will stay in the room and actively participate in the program with their child. Features simple stories, rhymes, movement activities, songs, and art experiences.

Medicare Discussions

10 a.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

This month at the Oswego Senior Center we will be discussing Enrollment Periods. Also, if you have any questions about Medicare, now is a time to come in and ask. Medicare discussions are held the fourth Tuesday of each month. If you need one-on-one help, make an appointment with a SHIP counselor. To RSVP or make an individual appointment, call (630) 554-5602.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–