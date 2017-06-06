–Kendall County Calendar of Events

June 7

Anime Club

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Love anime or just want to learn more about it? Join us in watching & discussing different anime videos at each session.

Stories in the Park

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Gazebo at Town Square, 301 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

Free

Back by popular demand! Miss Jennette and Miss Marianne are once again going to area parks to have storytime! On this date, get a discount lunch with Hometown dogs.

Kids’ Yoga Storytime

6-6:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Join us for a story and then explore yoga practice through songs, games, and creative movement. Yoga will be led by Cheyanne Diaz of Ultimate Dance on the Move. Yoga mats will be provided. Limit: 20. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Call (630) 552-2025 to register

June 8

Free Movie for Kids

1-2:20 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Free movie for kids. When a young mastiff, Bodi (Luke Wilson), discovers a radio, it takes just a few guitar licks for his fate to be sealed: Bodi wants to be a rock ‘n’ roll star. Rated PG. All ages, children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Free refreshments served. No registration required.

Paws & Read

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 6-9 years old with an adult. Work on your reading skills by practicing reading with our dog friends. All teams are registered members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

B-I-N-G-O Night

6-7 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$5

Bring your family and join others for a fun night of Bingo where everyone is a winner. A snack will be provided. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. A parent must attend with their child. Age: 3 and up.

Concerts in the Park

7:30-9 p.m.

Montgomery Park, River Street and Mill Street, Montgomery

Free

The Fox Valley Park District stages a series of six free concerts on select Thursday nights in June and July. All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

June 9

Funky Floats Night

6:45-8:45 p.m.

Winrock Pool, 21 Winrock Road, Montgomery

$5 Passholders / $8 Non-Passholders

Float on a donut, float on a turtle, float on a pizza next to Aunt Myrtle! Bring a funky float, raft, or noodle, something that floats, but not your pet poodle! We’ll have some for singles, some for a pair, all of these are fun to share! Register at http://www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org/.

Genealogy Consultations

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collections at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required.

June 10

DIY Mini-Terrarium

2-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Design your own mini-terrarium. We’ll provide some miniature plants, and you come up with your own arrangement. Dress to get messy. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Limelight: “Beneath the Neon Lights”

7-9 p.m.

Murphy Jr. High School, 26923 Grande Park Blvd., Plainfield

At the Door: Adults: $10, Student/Senior: $8

In this Limelight original show, a group of old friends gathers at a New Jersey shore bar over the winter holidays, reuniting after much time apart. During the course of their night together, they attempt to determine if they are really happy with the decisions they’ve made, and wonder about the different paths they might have taken.

Lego Club

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

For kids who love to create and use their imagination with Legos. Grades 1 and older are able to register. What is created will be on display in the library. Register at the Youth Service Desk.

June 10

Ice Cream Book Club

11:45-12:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

$1

This book club is for children ages 9- to 16-years-old. They are expected to read a chapter book of their choice and share it with the group. The children will be served ice cream during the program. Register for this program at the Youth Service desk. There is a nominal fee of $1 for YPL card holders.

New life for old bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Help making sleeping mats for the homeless by making “plarn” (discarded plastic shopping bags cut into strips for crocheting). Volunteers are also needed to crochet mats at home. Donated plastic bags for the project can be dropped off at the library. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or (708) 846-1704.

June 11

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

June 11

Every Body Yoga Workshop

4-6 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$20(R)/$25(N)

Yoga is one of the most accessible forms of exercise for every age, ability, and body type. Led by two instructors experienced with teaching participants of all shapes and sizes, you’ll discover how to safely and effectively practice yoga in your body. Yoga mats and props will be provided. Register online at www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

June 12

Design with the 3D Printer

10-11:45 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Learn how to design items for the 3D printer using Blender or Tinkercad. Stop in during these times to work on your design, and we’ll have staff on hand who can answer any questions. We will print one item per month per teen for free, as long as it is an original design. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

June 13

Bookies Lunch Club

12:30-2:45 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 4-5. Bring your lunch and watch the version of our book selection. We’ll discuss which was better.

Kickoff to Flag Day

2-3 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Prepare to celebrate National Flag Day by learning the meaning, history, care and tradition of the American Flag. Participants will be able to make a paper flag to take with them to celebrate Flag Day on June 14. Pre-registration is recommended but walk-in registration at the door is welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This program is presented in partnership with the Oswego Public Library District. Age: 5 and up.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–