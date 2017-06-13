–Kendall County Calendar of Events

June 14

Grandparents & Graham Crackers Storytime

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All ages – Bring your grandparents to this special storytime. We will have stories, graham crackers, and fun.

Make Your Own Keychain

2-3:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Learn to make square knots for basic macramé and create your own keychain. Limit: 8. For students entering grades 6-12. Parents and younger siblings may wait in the Kids’ Library during the program. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

June 15

Free Kids’ Movie

1-2:40 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Storks have moved on from delivering babies to packages. But when an order for a baby appears, the best delivery stork must scramble to fix the error by delivering the baby. Rated PG. All ages, children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Free refreshments served. No registration required. Attendance is limited to the first 80 people.

Drop-in Job and Resume Help

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

An Illinois WorkNet representative will be available to answer your job search questions and provide résumé assistance. Location: Study Room B.

34/30 Writers’ Group

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

All writers whether beginner or pro are invited to network and share their work at our monthly meetings. Karen Young is the group’s facilitator. Do you write novels, short stories, poetry or nonfiction? Drop by to discover what our group has to offer you. No registration is required.

June 16

Storytime at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1450 Douglas Road, Oswego

Free

Ages 2 – 7. Meet the traveling librarians at Panera Bread. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk.

Daddy & Me Movie Afternoon

2-4 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come to the library for a fun afternoon with dad! Watch a movie, eat some popcorn, and enjoy some daddy/child quality time before Father’s Day. All ages are welcome and no registration is required.

June 17

Historical Building Tour

12-3 p.m.

Sandwich Historical Museum, 315 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

Free

Register to join the library for a special historical building tour as we explore the Sandwich History Museum and Opera House. Local historian, Joan Hardekopf will give a tour through the historical museum and Christine Roe, Director will give a tour through the opera house. Interested parties should meet in front of the Historical Museum at 11:45 a.m.

Explore Your Family History

1-3 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Ancestry.com and Archives.gov are great websites for genealogy research. Find out how to use them effectively.

How to Green Your Garden and Put Away That Lawn Mower

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Trish Beckjord, program manager for The Conservation Foundation’s Fox River Initiative, will share tips on how you can add beauty, function and life to your yard and help protect the wider environment while you’re at it. She will also showcase the library’s green roof.

June 18

PRAIRIEFEST 5K

8:30 a.m.

Prairie Point Park, 313 E. Washington Street, Oswego

Race Day Registration – $35 5K/ $20 One Mile

This 3.1-mile USATF certified course is well marked with split times at every mile and chip timing. Awards for first through third place finishers in each age group. This 5K qualifies for the Oswego Triple Race Series. The One-Mile Prairie Dog Jog race begins directly following the 5K start at the Prairie Point walking path. Competitive runners start at the front of the pack, and those with pets start directly behind. All dogs must be on a leash and current with their shots.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, and spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

June 19

Movie Night at the Library

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

The true story of a boy, unable to speak, until he and his family discover a way for him to make sense of the world through Disney animated films. Rated PG. Refreshments served

Baby Builders Drop-In

10-11:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 0 – 23 months. Little builders will dig up so much fun. Drop in for the construction themed playtime for babies.

June 20

Throne of Games Night: Yes We Catan

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Come join others in their 20-30s for a fun night of gaming. Play games like Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride, Scrabble, Farkle, and more, or feel free to bring your own.

June 20

Learn Sewing Machine Basics

11-11:45 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Have you always wanted to learn how to use a sewing machine. Learn the basics and you can create many different things. The class can be taken individually or you can bring a friend to join you.

Watercolor Painting Class

6-8:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join professional artist David Zoberis as he teaches how to paint in watercolors. No artistic skill level is required to participate as it is dedicated to beginners. This program is available to adults only and all materials will be provided for you when you arrive. Registration is required as the class only has 15 openings, so be sure to register early. Ages 18+.

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.paramountaurora.com.

June 21

Movie: “Lego Batman”

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Hang out with us as we watch the classic movie “Lego Batman.” Popcorn will be served along with water for a fee of $1. Please register at the Youth Service desk.

