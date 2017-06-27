–Kendall County Calendar of Events

June 28

Grandparents & Graham Crackers Storytime

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All ages – Bring your grandparents to this special storytime. We will have stories, graham crackers, and fun.

June 29

Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

6-7 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Students in grades 6-12 interested in having a say in what happens at the library can join the Teen Advisory Board. Help plan programs, create displays, make decorations, and more. TAB meetings count for volunteer hours.

Balloon Mania

2-3 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Learn some basic balloon twisting skills and play some balloon games. Limit: 16. For independent students entering grades 1-6 only. Parents and younger siblings may wait in the Kids’ Library during the program. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

Free Kids’ Movie

‘Sing’

1-2:45 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Rated PG. All ages, children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Free refreshments served. No registration required.

Live & Uncorked: Libido Funk Circus

7-9 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

$5

Bring a blanket, picnic basket and your favorite craft beer or bottle of wine while enjoying an evening of great music at Blackberry Farm. This event is for ages 21 & over only.

June 30

Fresh Fridays Skate Party

7:30-11 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Road, Montgomery

$8

Our most popular session for young people. All ages welcome. “Get Your Skate On!” Mixing Live with DJ Suavesmooth. Live world-wide internet radio, broadcast on www.247hitz.com & www.djsuavesmooth.com. Top 40 & all of those Classic Skate Jams. Big Battle, Games, Races. All ages welcome. Skate Rental: $4 (regular, speed, or inline). Snackbar will be open.

Create a Robot Bank

1-1:45 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Paint and decorate your own robot bank! Dress to get messy. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

July 1

Stop-Motion Animation Basics

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Learn the basics of making Stop-Motion Animation. Learn how it works, write a short script, film, and edit. Please bring a sack lunch. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Fireflies at Lippold Park

7:30-9 p.m.

Lippold Park, 2001 S. River St., Aurora

R $7 / N $10

This program celebrates the summertime tradition of catching fireflies, watching them glow and setting them free. Participants will learn about lightning bugs and their intriguing ways before venturing onto the grounds to catch and release some of these night flyers. Each registered participant receives a stylish “Bug-a-Lug” insect container. Bug spray and a flashlight should be brought along, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 5 & up. Register online at

www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

July 2

Me & My Dad Storytime

1-1:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3 – 6 year olds with an adult – You & Dad will have so much fun at this storytime! We will read stories & do fun activities.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

Aurora Yesteryear 1949

1-2 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

Free with park admission

Listen to John Hendricks, local historian, talk about what downtown Aurora was like in 1949; stores that made and sold candies and baked goods, fine dining restaurants, upscale department stores and shoe stores. There will be time for questions at the end of the presentation. Ages 14 & up.

July 3

Fishing Camp for Kids

1-3 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

R $15 / N $20

Lake Gregory is the perfect spot for children to learn about and enjoy fishing. They will learn how to bait a hook, cast and reel in and also how to behave safely at the water’s edge. Fishing rods and bait will be supplied. Ages 6-12. Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Baby Goose

1:30-1:50 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-18 months with an adult – Share stories, rhymes, and music with your baby.

July 4

Red, White & Pool

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Civic Center Aquatic Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Oswego

Passholders are free, Non-Passholders $6

Receive a flag as you walk in the door. Candy bar bingo, water balloon games, patriotic trivia and the all new Red, White, and Pool Recycle Regatta. The concession stand will have all your favorites for a holiday cookout.

Red, White & Pool Recycle Regatta

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Civic Center Aquatic Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Oswego

$5/Boat Entry + Pool Admission

Get pumped for the 2nd annual Pool Regatta by testing your boat building skills on a smaller scale. Each boat must be created using duct tape and ONLY these items: one milk jug, two cereal boxes, three paper towel rolls, four plastic water bottles, and five soda cans. Families are welcome to work together.

Prizes given for: Best Costumed Crew, Most Creative, Titanic Award, Most Durable, and People’s Choice.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–