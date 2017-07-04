–Kendall County Calendar of Events

July 5

Anime Club

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Love anime or just want to learn more about it? Join us in watching & discussing different anime videos at each session.

Dog Days of Summer

2-3:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come sit with a certified therapy dog and practice reading aloud. Bring a book along or choose one of ours. When you sign up you’ll register for a 15-minute time slot. For independent students entering grades 1-9 only. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

July 6

Free Movie for Kids

1-2:45 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Free movie for kids. A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick. Rated PG. All ages, children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Free refreshments served. No registration required.

Maker Studio

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3 – 11 years old with adult. Explore your imagination in our creative space. We will provide the supplies and different prompts each week for you to create a unique work of art.

July 7

Funky Floats Night

6:45-8:45 p.m.

Winrock Pool, 21 Winrock Road, Montgomery

$5 Passholders / $8 Non-Passholders

Float on a donut, float on a turtle, float on a pizza next to Aunt Myrtle! Bring a funky float, raft, or noodle, something that floats, but not your pet poodle! We’ll have some for singles, some for a pair, all of these are fun to share! Register at http://www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org/.

Summer Lemonade Tea Party

3-4 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 6-9. Cool off at the library! We’re going to have a good time with games, lemonade, and a treat.

July 8

Seed Bead Bracelet

2-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Create a beautiful bracelet using seed beads. You can design your own pattern to make it uniquely your own.

New Life For Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or (708) 846-1704.

Open Saturday Storytime

10:30-11 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This program is designed for ages 3-6. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Features simple stories, rhymes, movement activities and songs. No registration required.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

July 10

Graphic Novel Book Club

6:15-6:45 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 4-5. Read the book and join us in discussing an awesome graphic novel!

This week we will discuss “Time Museum” by Matthew Loux.

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “Chronicles of Narnia” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Movie Night At the Library

6:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

The uplifting true story of three African-American women mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. Rated PG. Refreshments served.

July 11

Throne of Games Night: Yes We Catan

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Come join others in their 20-30s for a fun night of gaming. Play games like Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride, Scrabble, Farkle, and more, or feel free to bring your own.

Genealogy Consultations

9 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy resources at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required.

Kids Go Wild Fort Building

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Waa Kee Sha Park, Oswego

$20/R; $30/NR

Kids Go Wild will build forts using wood, hammers, nails, blankets, and duct tape. It’s a morning of learning skills to match their imagination as kids create and construct. Kids should bring a hammer, safety glasses, and a sack lunch. Ages 7-14. Register at www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

Stories in the Park

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Briarcliff Woods Park, 160 Briarcliff Road, Montgomery

Free

Listen to stories, participate in finger plays, and sing songs all while enjoying the outdoors in a park setting. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on and a picnic lunch to enjoy in the park following each program. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 2 and up.

Pizza and Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For students entering grades 4-5. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza! Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–