–Kendall County Calendar of Events

July 12

Fam Jams!

6-7 p.m.

Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St., Oswego

Free

Explore and celebrate the uniqueness and silliness in all of us through Super Stolie’s original pop-rock children’s music, traditional nursery rhymes, and popular cover tunes.

Rhyme Time

10:30-11 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lap sit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

July 13

Free Movie: “Trolls”

1-2:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. Rated PG. All ages; children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required. Free refreshments served.

Writers’ Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

July 14

Fresh Fridays Skate Party

7:30-11 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

$8

Our most popular session for young people. All ages welcome. “Get Your Skate On!” Mixing Live with DJ Suavesmooth. Live world-wide internet radio, broadcast on www.247hitz.com & www.djsuavesmooth.com! Top 40 & all of those Classic Skate Jams. Big Battle, Games, Races! All ages welcome. Skate Rental: $4 (regular, speed, or inline). Snackbar will be open.

Children’s Concert: Miss Jaime’s Farm

5-7 p.m.

$3

Blackberry Farm,

Perfect for preschoolers on up through age 8, Miss Jaime and her puppet friends from the farm take the audience on a magical barnyard adventure in a sing-along show that’s fun for kids and grownups alike. Advanced ticket purchase is required. Register at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

July 15

Explore Your Family History

1-3 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Many underused websites are valuable genealogical resources. Discover some of these sites and what they have to offer at this free event. No registration required.

Glow Swim

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center, 828 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Glow Swim is a one-of-a-kind nighttime experience with swimming in the dark! Glow, blink, shine and swim the night away in the glowing pool, or enjoy glow games on the deck. Register at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

July 16

Family Funday

1-4 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Unplug the electronics for the afternoon and connect the old fashioned way playing board games, cards, puzzles and more! Games will be provided for you to enjoy at your own pace. Stop in anytime to create your fun. A parent must attend with their child. Ages 3 and up.

July 17

A Look at the Farnsworth House

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Leon Liss, Buildings & Grounds Supervisor for the Farnsworth House, presents a fascinating look at the house and grounds. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

July 18

Decorate and Design

6-6:45 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Use markers to decorate a craft project. Choices will include flower pots, small decorative wooden birdhouses, cars, wind chimes, or lizards. Limit: 32. For independent students entering grades 1-9 only. Parents and younger siblings may wait in the Kids’ Library during the program. Call 630-552-2025 to register

LEGO Duplo

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Children ages 2 and up with a parent will make creations of their choice with Lego Duplos! Their works of art will then be put on display in the library. Registration is required. Register at http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us/.

Stories in the Park

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Violet Patch Park, 1425 Rt. 25, Oswego

Free

Listen to stories, participate in finger plays, and sing songs all while enjoying the outdoors in a park setting. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on and a picnic lunch to enjoy in the park following each program. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome. Age: 2 and up.

