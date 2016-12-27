Kendall County Events

Dec. 28

CBC4KIDS

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

Free

Join Red Oak Naturalists and the Kane County Audubon Society for the first-ever Christmas Bird Count just for KIDS! Learn all about birds in the winter and then head out in to the woods in search of these feather friends. Binoculars and refreshments provided. Ages 8-12.

Dec. 28

Music and Movement

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Join us for some of our favorite music and movement activities. Kids will get to use simple musical instruments, play with a parachute, and more. Be prepared to move and groove! For children 0-5 only, with a grown-up. Older siblings may wait in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration is required and can be done in person or by called (630) 552-2025.

Dec. 29

Dog Day Afternoon

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come sit with a certified therapy dog and practice reading aloud. When you sign up you’ll register for a 15-minute time slot. For independent students in grades 1-8 only. Registration is required and can be done in person or by calling (630) 552-2025.

Dec. 29

Throwback Thursday

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Enjoy a classic film at the library. Free popcorn included. All ages are welcome and no registration is required. For more information, visit http://www.sandwich.lib.il.us/.

Dec. 29

Winter Photo-Scavenger Hunt

10-11:30 a.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

(R) $5/ (N) $7

Warm up by racing around the forest to find the list of items on our scavenger hunt. Bring a digital camera to provide evidence of your success and win prizes.

Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Dec. 29

Computer Classes for Seniors

1-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

The Oswego Senior Center provides free computer and mobile device technology classes and one-on-one assistance for seniors. This week’s topic is “Intro to Windows 10”. Registration is required. Contact Sharon at (630) 554-5602 to sign up for a class or individual assistance.

Dec. 30

Fresh Fridays Skate Party

7:30-11 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Road, Montgomery

$8

Our most popular session for young people. All ages welcome. “Get Your Skate On!” Mixing Live with DJ Suavesmooth. Top 40 & all of those Classic Skate Jams. Big battle, games, and races will be featured. Skate Rental: $4 (regular, speed, or inline). Snack bar will be open.

Dec. 31

Family New Year’s Eve Party

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora

$8

Party-goers can bounce in inflatables, play games, participate in fitness demos and dance to the latest music with a DJ spinning tunes. There will be a countdown and balloon drop at noon. Pre-registration by noon on Dec. 30 includes admission, party favors, and a snack. Day-of registration is an additional $3, and party favors and snacks are not available. Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Dec. 31

Happy “Noon” Year

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boulder Point, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

Ring in the NOON year with this family friendly event where kids of all ages can enjoy New Year’s Eve! Burn off some energy playing in the gym, make a party favor or grab a snack. Complete with a countdown and balloon drop at noon. Each person attending must be registered. Visit www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

Jan. 2

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film Kung Fu Panda will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Jan. 3

Special Readers

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 7-14 year olds – This program is designed for school-aged children with special needs. We will read theme-oriented books and do a craft. Visit http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/ to register.

Jan. 3

Adult Craft Night

7 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Feeling crafty? Come to Adult Craft Night! Every month we make something new. All materials will be provided. The program takes place the first Tuesday of every month. Ages 18 and up. Registration is required. Visit http://www.sandwich.lib.il.us/