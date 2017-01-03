Kendall County Events

Jan. 4

Oswego Library Frozen Winter Party

10-11:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Do you want to build a snowman? Drop-in for a fun Frozen Party! If you love the movie, you won’t want to miss this. Ages 3-10.

Jan. 4

Plano Library Maker Lab

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Join us to experiment and talk about science while having fun and making your own bouncy ball, slime, ice cream, and other projects. For independent students in grades 1-8. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

Jan. 4

Movie at the Yorkville Library

10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Join us for a free family movie. There will be popcorn available for purchase.

Please register at the Youth Service desk.

Jan. 5

Oswego Family Game Night

6-7 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Turn off the electronics and spend the evening with your family and others enjoying a night of board games, card games, and fun. You can bring one of your favorite games to play. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. A parent must attend with their child. Ages 3 and up.

Jan. 5

Plano Library Free Movie for Kids

1-2:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Free movie for kids. Disney presents an action-comedy adventure set in the all-animal city of “Zootopia.” Rated PG. All ages, children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Free refreshments served. No registration required. Attendance is limited to the first 80 people.

Jan. 5

Oswego Library Award Winners and Classics Book Discussion Group

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Meets the first Thursday of the month at the Oswego Campus and discusses classic novels and recent award winners. Contact Gloria Drake at (630) 978-1660 to receive a copy of the book.

Jan. 5

Sandwich Library Bookworms Story Club

4 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join us every Thursday for our story club where we will read books, do crafts and activities related to our books, and, most of all, have fun.

Jan. 5

Yorkville Lunch Bunch

10:30 a.m.

Meet at Senior Services Associates, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

$5 bus fee

Meet and head to South Moon BBQ in Sandwich and then head to downtown Sandwich for shopping. The bus will return 4 p.m.

If you are interested in attending the event, please contact Gina R. Dunlap, activity director at Senior Services Associates, at (630) 553-5777.

Jan. 6

Aurora Art Coloring Therapy

9-10 a.m.

Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

Free

Join us for this new art program that combines with relaxation and is also a great way to socialize and meet some new friends. No art experience is necessary, and we’ll provide all materials needed. Ages 55 & up.

Jan. 7

Oswego Library Read & Play Everyone

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 0-5 years with an adult. Come celebrate Saturday with some stories, songs, and fun free play.

Jan. 8

Batavia Seasonal Collage Hunt

10-11 a.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

(R) $5/ (N) $7

Come explore the winter wonderland that is Red Oak Nature Center to find natural inspiration for a winter themed collage. Adults must attend but need no register. Ages 3 to 5. Register at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org

Jan. 9

Oswego Library Graphic Novel Book Club

6:15-6:45 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 4-5. Read the book and join us in discussing an awesome graphic novel!

This week’s book is “The Great Pet Escape” by Victoria Jamieson.

Jan. 9

Yorkville Library Spanish Storytime

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Come join us for an adventure as we read books in Spanish. Presented by Marta

Duran. Register at the Youth Service desk.

Jan. 9

Aurora Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “Jaws” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Jan. 10

Oswego Library Little Chefs

2-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-5 years old with an adult – Let’s get cooking! We’ll read a fun story and make a simple snack. Food will be served at this program.

Jan. 10

Plano Library Me and My Grown-up Storytime

10:30-11:10 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3 and 4 year-olds with their grown-up. Grown-ups will stay in the room and actively participate in the program with their child. Features simple stories, rhymes, movement activities, songs, and art experiences. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.