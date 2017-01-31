Kendall County Events

Feb. 1

5 Senses Story Time

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

For ages 3-5 year olds with an adult. Join us for stories and activities about one of our five senses. Each week we’ll learn about a new sense. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Feb. 2

Oswego Family Game Night

6-7 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Turn off the electronics and spend the evening with your family and others enjoying a night of board games, card games, and fun. You are welcome to bring one of your favorite games to play too. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. A parent must attend with their child. Ages 3 and up.

Feb. 2

The Financial Aid Process presented by ‘My College Planning Team’

7-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Thinking about college? Wondering how to pay for it? Join as My College Planning Team presents on the financial aid process. For teens in grades 8-12. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Feb. 2

Plano Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarns, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Participants bring their own supplies. They invite you to stop by and “yarn” awhile. No registration required.

Feb. 2

Yorkville Senior Lunch Bunch

10:15 a.m.

Senior Services Associates, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

$8 bus fee

Do you enjoy getting out and having lunch, and meeting new people? The bus will be leaving Senior Services Associates and head to Gen Hoe in Geneva. After lunch, we will be heading to downtown Geneva for shopping. The bus will return to Yorkville by 4 p.m.

If you are interested in attending the event, contact Gina R. Dunlap, activity director at Senior Services Associates, at (630) 553-5777.

Feb. 3

Free Art Coloring Therapy

9-10 a.m.

Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

Free

Join us for this new art program that combines art with relaxation and is also a great way to socialize and meet new friends. No art experience is necessary, and we’ll provide all materials needed. Ages 55 & up.

Feb. 4

Interrobang: Adult Improv Showcase

7-9 p.m.

Orchard Valley Restaurant, 2411 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

$6 in advance/ $8 day-of

The Premiere Theatre Company’s Improv Group ‘Interrobang!?’ presents a night of hilarity & fun. The improvisation group will entertain with sketches, original characters, and ideas from the audience. Show will contain mature language.

Tickets are available for purchase online, or at Prisco Community Center.

Feb. 4

Which Tree?

1-2:30 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $7/ N $11

Which tree is that? No leaves? No problem! Come learn how to identify trees without their leaves in our forest at Red Oak Nature Center. Ages 8 to 12.

Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Feb. 4

Local Author Showcase

12-4 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Support your local authors at this special author showcase. Three Illinois authors will be presenting about their published works and unique journeys through writing. The authors will encourage a Q&A session after each of lecture. Light refreshments will be provided. Pre-registration is requested, but not required.

Feb. 4

Painting Party at Studio 60

1-3 p.m.

Studio 60, 12 W. Washington St., Oswego

Free

Join us at Studio 60 to learn how to paint ‘Chicago Nights’. See an example in the library or on their website. Tell your friends. Attendee must in grades 6-12. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Feb. 4

John J. Binder Presents: The Chicago Outfit

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

No business, legitimate or otherwise, has had a more raucous influence on the history of a city than that of the Outfit in Chicago. Join author John J. Binder as he tells the story of the people and places of the world of organized crime from a fresh and informed point of view.

Feb. 5

Snowball Fight!

1-2:30 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $5/ N $7

Build a fortress in the woods and stockpile your snowballs because once the whistle blows, the battle is on! Ages 10 to 13. Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Feb. 7

Little Chefs

2-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-5 years old with an adult. Participants will read a fun story and make a simple snack. Food will be served at this program. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Feb. 7

Sandwich Adult Craft Night

7 p.m.

Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Feeling crafty? Come to Adult Craft Night. This month we will be making a DIY Valentine’s Day Heart Canvases.

All materials will be provided. The program takes place the first Tuesday of every month. Ages 18+. Registration

is required. There are only 12 open spots due to material provision restraints, so make sure to register early at http://www.sandwich.lib.il.us/.