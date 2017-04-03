Kendall County Events

April 5

Anime Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Join us in watching and discussing an anime video & trying new Japanese snacks each month. A permission slip is required. This week we will discuss Sword Art Online and Attack on Titan. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

April 5

Panera Story Time

2:30-3 p.m.

Panera, 1206 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

We are back at Panera! Join us as Miss Jennette and Miss Marianne read stories at the Yorkville Panera. Children will receive a free cookie and milk. Registration required. Visit yorkville.lib.il.us to register.

April 5

Spring is Here!

10-11 a.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

$10 (R)/ $15 (N)

Celebrate spring with a scavenger hunt, spring games and even some bubble activities. Children will create a spring craft that they can take home to remember your morning together. Children must be accompanied by an adult and be dressed for the weather. Ages 3 to 6. Register at http://www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/.

April 5

Aging Summit: Everybody’s Doing It!

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington Street, Oswego

Free

This program will help you examine the factors contributing to healthy aging. With topics including financial scams, healthy eating and brain health, this program will help you establish lifelong habits. RSVP at (630) 554-5602. Presented by the University of Illinois Extension Program.

April 6

Senior Lunch Bunch

10:30 a.m.

Senior Services Associates, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

$3 bus fee

The group will be leaving Senior Services Associates and head to Crusade Burger Bar. After lunch, we will be doing a little shopping in Yorkville. The bus will return by 4 p.m.

If you are interested in attending the event, contact Gina R. Dunlap, activity director at Senior Services Associates, at (630) 553-5777.

April 6

Family Game Night

6-7 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Turn off the electronics and spend the evening with your family and others enjoying a night of board games, card games, and fun. You are welcome to bring one of your favorite games to play too. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. A parent must attend with their child. Ages 3 and up.

April 6

Throwback Thursday

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Enjoy a classic film at the library. Free popcorn included. All ages are welcome and no registration is required. For more information, visit http://www.sandwich.lib.il.us/.

April 6

Readtaculars: Buckaroo’s Round-Up

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Join us for an indoor rodeo and cowboy stories. For independent students in grades K-3. Parents and younger siblings may wait in the Kids’ Library during the program. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

April 6

One-on-One Genealogy Research Assistance

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Just getting started on a family history project or looking for help with a genealogy “brick wall’? Call (630) 552-2030, stop by the library, or email jvalentine@planolibrary.info to reserve a one-hour help session. Not meant to replace paid genealogical research assistance, this free program offers one-on-one help with your genealogical or local history research. Location: Study Room B.

April 6

Family Skate Night

6-9 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Road, Montgomery

Prices Vary

Enjoy an evening of skating, soda and pizza with the family at the Aurora Skate Center. A family four pack is just $35 and includes four admissions, four skate rentals, a pitcher of soda and a pizza. Price for a family of six is $55. All ages are welcome.

For more information, visit www.skateaurora.com or call (630) 898-5830.

April 8

New Life For Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Help making sleeping mats for the homeless by making “plarn” (discarded plastic shopping bags cut into strips for crocheting). Volunteers are also needed to crochet mats at home. Donated plastic bags for the project can be dropped off at the library. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or (708) 846-1704.

April 9

Dr. Seuss on the Loose in the Library

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All Ages. Celebrate Dr. Seuss with a performance and crafts. Plus, there will be a Dr. Seuss search & find. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

April 9

Egg-Streme Egg Hunt

1-3 p.m.

Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora

$10 (R)/ $14 (N)

Crawl, bounce, jump and run through Vaughan Athletic Center’s Egg-Streme Egg Hunt! Collect eggs through completing age-appropriate obstacles. Parents- compete in the parent bracket and join the fun with your little ones cheering you on. Register at http://www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/.

April 10

Foods Resource Bank Presentation

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Local resident Jerry Lundeen will talk about Foods Resource Bank, a humanitarian organization that helps materially poor people around the world to grow their own food in lasting ways. He will also share ways to become involved with their work to fight world hunger.

April 10

LEGO Duplo

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Children ages 2 and up with a parent will make creations of their choice with Lego Duplos! Their works of art will then be put on display in the library. Registration is required.

April 11

Mind Games: A Night Of Self-Deception

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Find out how optical illusions work, the tricks magicians use, why smart people fall for scams, and more! This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Suitable for teens and adults, and no registration is required.

