–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Aurora police seek info on shootings

Aurora police are hoping to get information on three weekend shootings where there were no injuries but three vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

The first shooting occurred around 6:05 p.m. Friday, July 14 when an SUV parked in a driveway in the 200 block of N. Loucks St. was struck multiple times, apparently when two men and two women were inside the vehicle. The shots were fired by an occupant of what was described as an older, grayish SUV that had stopped in the middle of the street and then took off northbound at a high rate of speed after the shots were fired. There is no further

suspect or offending vehicle information.

Around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, July 15, a car parked in a driveway in the 700 block of George Ave. was hit several times. No suspect information could be obtained.

Around 12:35 p.m. Sunday, July 16, we responded to the area of Jackson and Simms for a report of a man standing on the sidewalk at the intersection exchanging gunshots with the occupants of a black SUV. The SUV was last seen southbound on Jackson to westbound Ashland. It appears the SUV’s rear window was hit by gunfire according to witnesses. No other damage could be found. There is no further suspect information.

The motives in the shootings are not definitely known nor is it known if the incidents are related, however, gang motivation has not been ruled out.

Any witnesses or tips should be called into the Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500; Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000; or submitted with our My PD app.

Tim Allen to Perform at Paramount Theatre

Most recently seen in ABC’s hit sitcom “Last Man Standing” and soon to be reprising his role as Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story 4,” Tim Allen has been a constant comedy presence in both TV and film for decades. Get ready for a night of uproarious comedy, but leave the kids at home. Tim Allen’s show is for adults 18 years of age or older.

Shows take place on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Tickets start at $75. For more information, visit https://paramountaurora.com

Kendall County

Senior Services holds Rules of the Road class

On Wednesday, August 2, Senior Services Associates will be offering The Rules of the Road Review Class taught by the Illinois Secretary of State. The Rules of the Road Review Course will take place from 1-3 p.m. and is free.

This course is designed to give drivers – especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities – the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam.

If you are interested in attending the event, you will need to register by calling Senior Services Associates, at (630) 553-5777 to sign up.

Multi-Jurisdictional search warrant in Bristol

On July 13, 2017 the Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Yorkville Police Department, Illinois State Police Criminal Intelligence Team, Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Kendall County Special Response Team conducted a search warrant in The 0-99 block of Cannonball Trail in Bristol. The search warrant was related to multiple criminal investigations over multiple jurisdictions.

This police activity caused Cannonball Trail to be closed for a short period of time due to the high number of officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and the public will be updated as information becomes available.

Police issues warning to dog owners

Montgomery Police respond to all different types of calls for service. Police would like to remind residents that not all pets react well to the uniforms or understand why police have come to their house. Here are some tips on protecting family dogs and making our encounter more pleasant:

– Crate your dogs before contacting law enforcement or if law enforcement is in the area.

– Keep your dogs away from law enforcement during times of strife (such as a 9-1-1 call).

– Securely fix all fences, gates, and screens to prevent your dog from escaping. Overly protective dogs have often escaped through screens, gates, or holes in fences.

– Tell law enforcement when you notify them, and before they enter the property, that there is a dog present on the property. Let them know in what room or area the dog is being kept.

– Do not let your dog roam unleashed at any time, especially if you know law enforcement is on the way.

– Do not leave your dog outside unattended at any time, especially if you know law enforcement is on the way.

Oswego

Oswego East football standout going to EIU

Jaylon Banks, Oswego East 2017 graduate and starting Wolves quarterback for the past two seasons, was offered a scholarship by Eastern Illinois University and pledged his commitment. Being part of this Division I program will give Jaylon the opportunity to play in the Football Championship Subdivision.

During Banks time at Oswego East he was able to rewrite several passing records. In his final season he threw for 1,983 yards and 22 touchdowns, leading the Wolves to a 9-2 record and the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.

Oswego Panthers’ football star joins Hawkeyes

Noah Shannon, defensive tackle for Oswego High School, has committed to the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. Shannon will begin his senior year at Oswego High School in August 2017 and feels stress-free now that he has made his decision.

As a junior, Shannon held the opponents to just 10 points per game, he had 56 tackles, 11 for loss and 3.5 sacks. He is the second District 308 student to join the Hawkeyes, Oswego East running back Ivory Kelly-Martin will be a freshman at Iowa this fall.

Yorkville

City announces food scrap program

As a part of the city’s solid waste and recycling collection services provided by Advanced Disposal, food scraps are now included in the pick-up program. This is a service that is free-of-charge to Yorkville residents. Please note the specifics of the program as outlined below.

Advanced Disposal began collecting acceptable food scraps mixed with yard waste July 1.

The food scraps can be mixed in the yard waste, and will be collected in the same truck as regular yard waste every year.

The following items are acceptable:

Fruits and vegetables including unpainted holiday Pumpkins

Dairy and eggs, including egg shells – but no liquids

Breads, grains, pasta and cereal

Coffee grounds and filters, teabags

The following items are not acceptable:

No meat, poultry, or seafood

No bones or shells

No fats, grease or oil

No liquids

No packaging

No paper plates, or other service ware

No plastic, Styrofoam, glass, metal, diapers, or pet waste

Residents are advised to use care when mixing items that may cause excessive weight or moisture issues in Kraft bags as all weight limits still apply. Bags that are broken, contain unacceptable materials or are otherwise compromised, will not be collected.

If you have any questions, please call Advanced Disposal’s Customer Care number at (630) 587-8282 or email them at BataviaIL@AdvancedDisposal.com.

–Kendall County News Briefs–