It was 50 years ago today – Aurora Library honors Beatles, Sgt. Pepper
September 1, 2017
Miniature album covers of Beatles records were seen sprouting up in the library garden. The Aurora Public Library hosted a Beatles-themed barbecue party celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band record album, Saturday, Aug. 26. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
The Aurora Public Library Foundation celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Beatle’s culture changing album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” with a Beatles Barbecue on Saturday. Aug. 26.
The event was held at the Richard and Gina Santori Public Library’s Parker Garden.
Tony Camardo of the Dog and Pony Show band sings a slew of Beatles songs for the evening entertainment. The Aurora Public Library hosted a Beatles-themed barbecue party celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band record album on Aug. 26.(Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
In addition to local musicians Dog and Pony Show performing music – along with karaoke –festivities included raffles, trivia and prizes. Barbecue with all the trimmings by Reuland Food Service.
Beer, wine, and a specialty cocktail created for the occasion also was available. (Photos by Jon Langham / for Chronicle Media)
Daisy Porter-Reynolds, executive director of the library, checks out a silhouette of the album cover of Abbey Road made by one of her staff for the party. The Aurora Public Library hosted a Beatles-themed barbecue party celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album on Aug. 26. (Photo by Jon Langham / for Chronicle Media)
Longtime APL Foundation secretary Jeff Butler and his wife Pat came dressed in the psychedelic colors and patterns of the ’60’s. The Aurora Public Library hosted a Beatles-themed barbecue party celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, Saturday, Aug. 26. (Photo by Jon Langham / for Chronicle Media)
Supporters and staff enjoy the food, music and camaraderie of friends on a pleasant summer evening. The Aurora Public Library hosted a Beatles-themed barbecue party celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album on Aug. 26. (Photo by Jon Langham / for Chronicle Media)