It was 50 years ago today – Aurora Library honors Beatles, Sgt. Pepper

The Aurora Public Library Foundation celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Beatle’s culture changing album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” with a Beatles Barbecue on Saturday. Aug. 26.

The event was held at the Richard and Gina Santori Public Library’s Parker Garden.

In addition to local musicians Dog and Pony Show performing music – along with karaoke –festivities included raffles, trivia and prizes. Barbecue with all the trimmings by Reuland Food Service.

Beer, wine, and a specialty cocktail created for the occasion also was available. (Photos by Jon Langham / for Chronicle Media)