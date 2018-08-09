Oswego’s planned Veterans Serenity Park took a step toward reality as community members, veterans and project officials gathered at Hudson Crossing Park for an official project announcement on Aug. 1.

Work is expected to begin this fall, with a projected opening around Memorial Day 2019. The site is located on the east bank of the Fox River on the park’s northern edge.

The park, designed as a place of reflection and honor, will include a walkway, benches and sculptures. Area veteran organizations, community members and the Oswegoland Park District are collaborating on the project.

Organizers plan a fundraiser/open house on Oct. 20 at Fox Valley Kicker’s Club, 1015 Harvey Road, Oswego. More information is available at www.oswegoveteranspark.org or a www.facebook.com/Oswegoveteranspark/.

— A place of peace planned for veterans in Oswego —