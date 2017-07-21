Aurora police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men who were killed while sitting inside of parked SUV early on the morning of Thursday, July 20.

The men were identified as Pedro Miranda, 25, 700 block of North Ave., Aurora, and Enrique Villalvazo Jr., 39, 1600 block of East River Road, Montgomery, according to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli. The SUV was parked in the driveway of Miranda’s home.

A family member of Miranda found the bodies inside the vehicle when she arrived home from her third-shift job around 6:45 a.m., Ferrelli said

Police believe the men were shot sometime after 3:30 a.m. when they left their jobs at a factory in Batavia.

Ferrelli said the incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

“There is no one in custody and police are working on possible theories as to what could have led to their deaths,” Ferrelli said. “A definite motive has not been established.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can also be submitted through the Aurora Police Department’s free app available from iTunes, the Android Market, or Amazon App Store. Simply search for “My Police Department”, find the Aurora Police, and download.

Autopsies on the two men are scheduled for Friday, July 21 at the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

— Aurora shootings investigated as double homicide —