—- Blackberry Farm hosting Pumpkin Weekends  

Julian Leon, 21 months, checks out a scarecrow doll from atop a hay bale. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Blackberry Farm is hosting Pumpkin Weekends throughout October.
Each weekend – and Columbus Day (Oct. 9) – the park will be decorated in the spirit of pumpkin season. A picnic area will have pumpkins for purchase, and an assortment of decorating materials will be provided.
In addition, there will be carousel and hay wagon rides, pony rides, paddle boats, Little Farmer’s Junction and tours on the “Pumpkin Train.”
Blackberry Farm hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $7 per person. Children under 2 are free.
(Photos by Jon Langham / for Chronicle Media)
Park visitors set off on the “Pumpkin Train” for a tour around the farm. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Fifteen month old Owen Tanner plays with shelled corn in the Corn Crib. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Blacksmith Jake Thorn talks to a couple of young visitors to his shop. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Former tool and die maker, now blacksmith, Jake Thorn readies his fire for a little demonstration for guests. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Sirrae Johnson, 3 1/2, poses with her newly decorated pumpkin and her mother Rachel. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Larry Creps has been stirring cauldrons of kettle corn for about 17 years. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Professional storyteller Debi Gajewski holds an audience of children and adults spellbound in the one-room schoolhouse. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Link Smith, 19 months, enjoys a ride on the carousel with parents Nic Borg and Melanie Smith. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
Professional storyteller Debi Gajewski uses a chicken puppet to help with her story. The Fox Valley Park District hosted a Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm, Saturday, September 30, 2017, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham-for Chronicle Media)
