—- Blackberry Farm hosting Pumpkin Weekends  

Blackberry Farm is hosting Pumpkin Weekends throughout October.

Each weekend – and Columbus Day (Oct. 9) – the park will be decorated in the spirit of pumpkin season. A picnic area will have pumpkins for purchase, and an assortment of decorating materials will be provided.

In addition, there will be carousel and hay wagon rides, pony rides, paddle boats, Little Farmer’s Junction and tours on the “Pumpkin Train.”

Blackberry Farm hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $7 per person. Children under 2 are free.

(Photos by Jon Langham / for Chronicle Media)

