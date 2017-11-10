— Community helps Oswego families displaced by fire

Relief efforts are underway after an apartment complex fire displaced 24 Oswego Township families last week.

The fire, believed to be caused on accident by a maintenance worker, broke out around 10:36 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a 24-unit structure in the 1500 block of Light Road, according to Oswego Fire Protection officials.

When responding units arrived, a fire was confirmed in the walls of several apartment units, which then spread to the building’s attic.

Fire officials said no one was injured during the blaze, but that the building has been deemed uninhabitable, leaving 24 families without places to stay. The fire caused more than $700,000 in estimated damages, officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced families, and many clothing and donation drives have been set up to help those in need.

Oswego Fire Local #4773 is coordinating a relief effort and is working with the landlord of the apartment complex to ensure impacted families receive the donations they need.

“All donations going directly to the 24 families affected. At this time, we are only accepting gift cards, gift certificates, and monetary donations,” the Local #4773 stated on its Facebook page. “We thank everyone in advance!”

The families can use the gift cards and monetary donations to purchase necessities such as clothing, food and toiletries. Officials said some families will need more help than others.

Donations may be dropped off at Oswego Fire Station #1, 3511 Woolley Road, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to Fox Chase Elementary School officials, where many of the affected students attend, there has been an incredible outpouring of support from the community.

“At this point, we are asking everyone to wait until we hear from the families to see what items are most needed. Once we do, we will update our community and can start mobilizing an effort to help,” school officials said.

Plano residents are also coming together to collect items for those in need.

Donations will be taken at 420 Route 34, Unit 3, across from the Casey’s General Store.

Clothing, house goods, toys, blankets and towels are being accepted, but larger items are not at this time.

Any unused donations will be offered to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

Donation hours are from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment on Sunday. Text (630) 864-2905 to set up a drop-off time.

