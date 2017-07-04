Fox Valley Park District opens Cardboard Boat Race registration

The 15th annual Fox Valley Park District “What Floats Your Cardboard Boat” Race on Aug. 19.

on the shores of Mastodon Lake in Phillips Park in Aurora.

Together, we will cheer on boats created by businesses, organizations and families-the action promises to be fun and fierce as usual. We will see some spectacular sinkings as well.

If you’ve ever been to one of our races, you know that we combine friendly competition, family entertainment, great food and music. The community comes together to challenge one another to build and sail seaworthy ships.

The race also gives folks a chance to meet staff from some of the social service agencies that we support in Kane and Kendall counties. While it’s a great day, it’s all about the work that these organizations do every day to help those in need in our community.

Aside from being a great time for all involved, the boat race is also a great opportunity for a company or organization to encourage employee/volunteer team-building and morale.

Working together on creating a cardboard boat and then sailing it to victory provides memories that last a lifetime.

In addition to press coverage of the event, we also post a video after the race that you can share on your company website or on your social media accounts.

The Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry who will provide free sheets of cardboard to all boat builders.

The cardboard may be picked up on Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. except Wednesday, July 5 at 1110 Jericho Road in Aurora.

— Fox Valley Cardboard Boat Race taking registration –