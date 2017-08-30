–Kane County News Briefs

COUNTY

Coroner identifies body of man found in garage

A badly decomposed boy found in the garage of an Aurora home has been identified as that of an 18-year-old Aurora man.

Aurora police said Kane County Coroner Rob Russell positively identified the remains using dental records. He determined that the remains were those of Brandon Page, 18, 1000 block of Maple St. in unincorporated Aurora.

Kane County Sheriff’s Administrative Director Patrick Gengler said Page was reported missing out of Kane County on July 8 and hadn’t been heard from since. Page’s mom took to Facebook in June pleading for her son’s safe return. She said he left home on May 3, and had yet to contact his family.

On Aug. 21, cleaning crews were preparing a home in the 800 block of Second Avenue for its new owners when they made the discovery inside the garage.

The identity, gender, and race of the body was initially unable to be determined until dental records were examined, Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli said.

A cause of death is pending toxicology test results.

Aurora police are continuing the investigation into Page’s death and said there does not seem to be an immediate danger to the public.

AURORA

Bernie Sanders to appear at Paramount Theater

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, will appear at Aurora’s Paramount Theater on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The event, sponsored by Naperville’s Anderson Bookstore, will feature a presentation but no photos or book signings.

Ticket holders will receive a copy of Sanders’ book: “Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution” upon entry to the theater.

The book is guide to understanding and navigating the current system of policy and government,

work to change the system to reflect values and to protect society’s most vulnerable,

organize for the causes and offers resources for further reading and organizations to get involved

The event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24 per person and include a copy of the book and $34 for admission, a book plus and extra copy donated to a underserved student. Tickers are on sale through Anderson’s Bookshop at BernieAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

COUNTY

Geneva woman sentenced for theft from business

A Geneva woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer over several years.

Martha P. Strauss, 53, agreed to a sentence of five years’ imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for a guilty plea to theft, a Class 1 felony. Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti accepted the plea.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Seberger stated during the plea hearing that between January 2008 and August 2015 Strauss stole $618,380.69 from the St. Charles business that employed her. The money was stolen in the form of cash and checks written to herself.

In addition to the prison sentence, Strauss must pay $618,380.69 in restitution to the victim.

According to Illinois law, Strauss is eligible for day-for-day credit.

Judge Barsanti set Strauss’ next court date for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Kane County Judicial Center to rule on Strauss’ payment method of the restitution.

BATAVIA

Applicants sought for vacant Ward Four seat

Ward 4 City Council member Paula Mueller has decided to resign due to a planned move, leaving an vacancy to be filled on the Batavia City Council.

Interested applicants for this Council position can email a resume and letter of interest for review to jarmbrust@cityofbatavia.net.

Deadline for application is Sept. 5. Candidates will be interviewed by the City Council at the Sept. 12 Committee of the Whole meeting.

NORTH AURORA

Police offer location for purchases exchanges

The parking lot of the North Aurora Police Department is now a purchase exchange location.

A parking space in front of the station, located at 200 S. Lincolnway, on the northwest corner of Rt. 31 & Airport Rd., has been designated as a “Purchase Exchange Location” to give residents a safe location to complete internet sales.

The area is well-lit at night and recorded by surveillance cameras 24 hours per day. A sign has been posted to mark the location.

The exchange location is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week on a first come, first served basis, though officers won’t be monitoring it in real time. If someone needs assistance, people should ask for an officer at the front desk or use the call box located inside the front entrance to reach dispatch.

Call 911 if there is an emergency. Police recommend people use the exchange location during daylight hours.

BATAVIA

Help plant oak trees at Dick Young preserve

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County is calling for volunteers of all ages to help plant trees at Dick Young Forest Preserve as part of National Public Lands Day on Sept 30.

This tree-planting event is one of many that will take place across the country on National Public Lands Day is America’s largest single-day volunteer event dedicated to improving public lands.

The preserve is located at 39W115 Main St., Batavia. Planting begins at 10 a.m. Volunteers are needed to plant the trees, tamp down dirt, water and mulch.

Families, scouts, groups or individuals are invited to plant trees that will last for hundreds of years, and that future generations will enjoy. Groups of less than 10 do not need to register in advance. Groups of 10 or more, please contact our

For more information on the Dick Young tree planting, visit our website at www.kaneforest.com. For more details on other National Public Lands Day events, visit www.publiclandsday.org.

SUGAR GROVE

WCC names outstanding adjunct faculty members

Two Waubonsee Community College adjunct faculty members have been selected as the 2017 Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Members.

Nancy Emanuel, an English as a Second Language (ESL) Instructor, and Mike Riebe, an Instructor of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), were both selected for their teaching excellence.

Emanuel is recognized for her work in teaching in the college’s noncredit programs.

In more than 11 years at Waubonsee, she has helped hundreds of students complete the ESL program. She also helped develop the Introduction to ESL curriculum. She is a constant inspiration to students and faculty members, alike.

Riebe is recognized for his work in teaching in the college’s credit programs. He provides unmatched instruction in duct work, sheet metal fabrications and other sheet metal projects. As the owner of a local HVAC business, his students respect him for both his HVAC expertise and his business leadership. He has used his vast experience to revamp the college’s HVAC lab and program.

Adjunct faculty members are nominated for the award for their demonstration of quality instruction, commitment to student success, and their contributions to the college’s credit and noncredit divisions.

ST. CHARLES



Jazz Weekend returns in St. Charles

St. Charles Jazz weekend returns on Sept. 7-10 for four days of live jazz music in different downtown establishments.

An array of downtown St. Charles venues will take part in each year’s event featuring numerous jazz groups, including Grammy award winning Saxophonist Frank Catalano.

Patrons can enjoy jazz music from lunch through the evening, with the opportunity to visit multiple venues, including the 1st Street Plaza on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

For information and lineups, call 630.443.3967 or visit www.downtownstcharles.org/dscp_events/stc-jazz-weekend/

STATE

Jobless rates broadly decline in new survey

Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in July in all of Illinois’ metropolitan areas and all but two counties, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in nine of the metropolitan areas, decreased in four and were unchanged in one.

Illinois businesses added jobs in nine metro areas, with the largest increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.3 percent, +1,300), Springfield (+2.2 percent, +2,500), Bloomington (+2.1 percent, +1,900), and Lake (+2.1 percent, +8,800). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago- Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.6 percent or +23,800).

Illinois businesses lost jobs in four metro areas including: Danville (-1.4 percent, -400), Decatur (-0.8 percent, -400), and the Quad Cities (-0.5 percent, -900).

