Kendall community comes Out for Blood

The Panthers & Foxes Out for Blood blood drive brought people from Oswego and Yorkville and all over Kendall County to Oswego High School on Saturday, Jan. 26 for the annual Communities vs. Cancer event.

The blood drive was one part of the day.

The event also featured the Panthers & Foxes Hoops for Hopes games, in which teams from Oswego and Yorkville high schools competed for raise money for the fight against cancer.

All donors received free admission to the basketball games, as well as five raffle tickets and a T-shirt.

In addition to the blood drive and basketball, there was a bake sale, raffles and other activities.