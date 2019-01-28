Kendall community comes Out for Blood
Photos by Erika Wurst For Chronicle Media — January 28, 2019
Players from Yorkville and Oswego high schools took to the court to play in the Hoops for Hope games Jan. 26. (Photo courtesy of Erika Wurst/for Chronicle Media)
The Panthers & Foxes Out for Blood blood drive brought people from Oswego and Yorkville and all over Kendall County to Oswego High School on Saturday, Jan. 26 for the annual Communities vs. Cancer event.
The blood drive was one part of the day.
The event also featured the Panthers & Foxes Hoops for Hopes games, in which teams from Oswego and Yorkville high schools competed for raise money for the fight against cancer.
All donors received free admission to the basketball games, as well as five raffle tickets and a T-shirt.
In addition to the blood drive and basketball, there was a bake sale, raffles and other activities.
The Oswego High School pep band performs at the Hoops for Hope basketball game as part of the Panthers & Foxes Out for Blood event Jan. 26 at Oswego High School. (Photo courtesy of Erika Wurst/for Chronicle Media)
: Raffle tickets could be purchased at the door at the Panthers & Foxes Out for Blood and Hoops for Hope event Jan. 26 at Oswego High School. (Photo courtesy of Erika Wurst/for Chronicle Media)
Those who gave blood for the Out for Blood drive gained free admission to the Hoops for Hope event at Oswego High School Jan. 26. (Photo courtesy of Erika Wurst/for Chronicle Media)
While the basketball games took center attention at Hoops for Hope on Jan. 26 , games and other activities were available for kids to participate. (Photo courtesy of Erika Wurst/for Chronicle Media)