–Kendall County Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 18

Dec. 13

Design with the 3D Printer

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12. Learn how to use Tinkercad to design items to print on the 3D printer. Please create an account in Tinkercad prior to class or come with a valid email address to create your account.

Legos at the Library

6-7 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Walk into a room full of Legos and Duplos and let your imagination guide you. Open to all ages, children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Dec. 14

Writers’ Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Evening Adult Book Discussion Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

This group meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm. in the Library Meeting Room. This week we will discuss “The Bones of Paris” by Laurie R. King.

Intro to Yoga and Meditation

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Join in learning some basics in yoga and meditation. All abilities welcome. You don’t need to attend all classes to participate. Taught by professional yoga instructor Alex Hughart. Bring a mat to class & wear comfortable clothes. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us.

Paws & Read

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 6-9 years with an adult. Work on your reading skills by practicing reading with our dog friends. All teams are registered members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club.

Dec. 15

Storytime at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera Bread, 12970 W. Route 34, Oswego

Free

Ages 2 – 7. Meet the traveling librarians at Panera Bread. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us.

Fun Fridays: Holiday Potluck

12-2 p.m.

Prisco Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

Free

Come celebrate the holidays with a Christmas potluck. There is no cost, but everyone is asked to bring a dish to pass of your choice. Paper goods and beverages will be provided. Ages 21 & up

Holiday Radio Play: “World War II Radio Christmas”

7-9 p.m.

Prisco Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

$8 in advance/ $10 day-of

World War II Radio Christmas is a holiday radio play that will transport the audience to a radio studio performing a live Christmas Eve broadcast during World War II. Period songs and advertisements accompany heartwarming stories inspired by actual veterans of the era.

Limelight Theatre Presents: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

7-9 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$8 for Adults and $6 for Students/Seniors. Available online or $2 more at the door.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ examines the life of George Bailey, the unsung, beloved hero of Bedford Falls. Set as a 1940’s radio drama, the story comes alive via an ensemble of ‘radio actors.’

Holiday Lock-In

5:45-8:45 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Ages 5-14.

The library will entertain your young ones while you finish up your holiday to-do list. Kids will enjoy a night filled with games, crafts, movies, food, and more. Kids will stay at the library until a parent or guardian pick them up. Space is limited, so registration is required.

Dec. 16

Breakfast with Santa

9-10:30 a.m.

Prisco Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

$13 (R)/ $20 (N)

Start a family tradition. Parents and children will enjoy breakfast, crafts and a visit from Santa. Don’t forget the camera. All ages welcome. Register at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Kids Matinee

2-3:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Grades 2-5. Sign up to watch the Nightmare Before Christmas at the library. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us.

Cookie Decorating

1-2 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Fee and registration required

Get your creative juices flowing as we will be decorating cookies for the holidays. This program will be for grades 5 and up. Any questions please call (630) 553-4354, Ext. 108.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or (708) 846-1704. No registration required.

Dec. 17

DIY Christmas Gift

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Join us in making a spa gift set. Perfect to give as a gift or keep for yourself. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us.

Dec. 18

Merry Movie Monday

5:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Bring the family in to the library to enjoy a classic holiday themed movie. Refreshments will be included. No registration required.

LEGO Duplo

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Children ages 2 and up with a parent will make creations of their choice with Lego Duplos. Their works of art will then be put on display in the library. Registration is required.

Classic Movie Mondays

6 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the films “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $2. Concessions are available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit www.paramountaurora.com.

