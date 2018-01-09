–Kendall County Calendar of Events Jan. 10 – Jan. 16

Jan. 10

Fairytale Storytime

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-5 with an adult. Join us for this imaginative storytime. Each week we’ll celebrate a favorite classic fairytale or nursery rhyme.

T.A.G. Teen Advisory Group

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Teens share their opinions about the teen area at the library. They recommend purchases and help create and plan programs. Our teens also have opportunities to earn volunteer hours.

Jan. 11

Evening Adult Book Discussion Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

This group meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm. in the Library Meeting Room. This week we will discuss “The Bones of Paris” by Laurie R King.

Lego Club

5-6 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Everything is awesome at Lego Club. Build and imagine all you can with friends. All Legos are provided, just bring your ideas! Lego Club is for ages 5 and up.

Little Scientists

10:30-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Perfect for 3-5 year olds with an adult. Listen to a story & explore some fun science concepts with your child. Aprons are provided.

Paws & Read

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 6-9 years with an adult. Work on your reading skills by practicing reading with our dog friends. All teams are registered members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club.

Plano Writers’ Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required.

Jan. 12

Genealogy Consultations

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collections at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required.

Jan. 13

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or (708) 846-1704. No registration required.

Ice Cream Book Club

11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

$1

This book club is for children ages 9-16 years old. They are expected to read a chapter book of their choice and share it with the group. The children will be served ice cream during the program. Register for this program at the Youth Service desk. There is a nominal fee of $1 for YPL card holders.

Saturday Book Break

10-10:20 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All Ages with an adult: Take a break and listen to a librarian read some awesome books.

Robotics

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 5-8. Join us as the Oswego Robotics team shows off their robots. There will be time to interact with the robots, ask questions, and find out how you can join the Robotics Club when you are in high school.

Preschool Open House

9:30-11:30 a.m.

South Point, Civic Center, Boulder Point

Will your child attend preschool in the fall? Learn about our Oswegoland Park District As We Grow Preschool program at this free event. Stop by to ask questions, meet the teachers, and see the classroom.

Parents’ Night Out

4-8 p.m.

Boulder Point, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

$25(R)/$34(N)

Parents can hit the town or do as they please with a night away while the kids have fun in a safe, interactive environment. Kids age 4-10 will enjoy a night of sports themed games & activities and pizza. Children must be able to use the toilet independently. Pre-registration required and space is limited. www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org

Jan. 15

Kids Create: Fleece Blanket

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 3-5. Join us in making fleece blankets to donate to a local shelter. We’ll do other inspiring activities to celebrate this special Day of Service.

Me and My Grownup Storytime

6:30-7 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3- and 4-year-olds with their grown-up (no younger siblings allowed). This transitional storytime is perfect for the little one who’s not ready for independent storytime. Grown-ups will stay in the room and actively participate in the program with their child.

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “Iron Man” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Jan. 16

Throne of Games: Yes We Catan

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Come join others in their 20-30s for a fun night of gaming. Play games like Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride, Scrabble, Farkle, and more, or feel free to bring your own!

Totally Twos

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 24-35 months. Bring your 2 year-old to the library for some free play mixed with stories and songs.

Adult Craft Night: DIY Mini Tree Globes

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Every month we make something new. All materials will be provided. The program takes place the first Tuesday of every month. Ages 18+. Registration is required. http://www.sandwichpld.org/

Social Security Questions Answered

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come to the library and learn all about social security with Justin Gifford from Edward Jones Financial. Presentation will discuss how social security fits into your retirement plan, when you should begin taking benefits, and how taxes function with social security. No registration is required.

Panera Storytime

10-10:30 a.m

Panera, 1206 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

Free

Miss Jennette and Miss Marianne will read some fun books and do finger plays while the children will receive a free cookie and milk. Stop by the Youth Service desk to register.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Jan. 10 – Jan. 16–