–Kendall County Calendar of Events Jan. 3 – Jan. 9

Jan. 3

Movie Matinee

1-3:25 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny. Rated PG-13.

Jan. 4

Free Movies for Kids

1-2:40 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world. Rated G. All ages, children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Free refreshments served. No registration required

Creative Cartooning

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Grades 4-5. Learn how to be a cartoonist! Learn advanced techniques for cartooning, from brainstorming ideas to inking your own cartoon.

Magic Tree House Book Club

6:40-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 2-3. Let’s go on a Magic Tree House Adventure. We’ll start reading a book from this popular series by Mary Pope Osborne and do a fun related activity.

Jan. 5

Drop in Storytime

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

The Yorkville Women’s Group will be reading to the little kiddies. Each month we will have a different reader, who will be here in January? Come and find out! This is a drop in event, no registration needed.

Disney Movie Sing-Along

6-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Families with children of all ages, come and sing along to your favorite Disney movie. Bring the whole family.

Jan. 6

Saturday Book Break

10-10:20 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All Ages with an adult. Take a break and listen to a librarian read some awesome books.

The Battle of the Bulge: The Forgotten Heroes

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

In this hour-long presentation, we revisit the places and remember the men who beat Hitler’s last desperate gamble.

Radio Play Series: “I was a Male War Bride”

7-9 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$8 Adults, $6 Students/Seniors and can be purchased online or at the door.

In this riotous wartime screwball comedy, a French Army Captain falls in love with an American Lieutenant on their way to the United States.

Sweet Tea & Spurs

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come on down to the library and enjoy some good old-fashioned country music. Sweet Tea and Spurs has a unique blend of Western music with Matt on his 1950’s Kay stand-up bass and Teresa on one of her ukuleles. Fun for the whole family. No registration is required

Jan. 8

Baby Goose

10-10:20 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-18 months with an adult. Share stories, rhymes, and music with your baby.

Me & My Grown-Up Storytime

6:30-7:10 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3- and 4-year-olds with their grown-up (no younger siblings allowed). This transitional storytime is perfect for the little one who’s not ready for independent storytime. Grown-ups will stay in the room and actively participate in the program with their child. Features simple stories, rhymes, movement activities, songs, and art experiences.

Spanish Storytime

6-6:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Come join us for an adventure as we read books in Spanish. Presented by Marta Duran. Registration required

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Jan. 9

Pizza & Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For students in grades 3-5. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

Genealogy Consultations

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collections at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required.

Shake, Move, & Sing Together

6:30-7 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages babies through 5 year-olds with an adult. Help your little ones learn to love music! We’ll have tons of fun! Please register all children attending.

Reader’s Haven Book Club: Night Session

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come enjoy a lively discussion about the month’s club pick with fellow book lovers. To find out what we are reading this month, check out the Book Club page at http://www.sandwichpld.org/books-more/general/book-clubs.

If interested, pick up a copy of the club pick at the circulation desk! Registration is required. Register online or at the library.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Jan. 3 – Jan. 9–