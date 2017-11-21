–Kendall County Calendar of Events Nov. 22 – Nov. 28

Nov. 22

Preschool Story Time

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

This special story time is for children ages 2.5 to 5 years-old.

Holiday Matinee Skate

1-4 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Admission: $6 (spectating parents welcome, no charge)

Skate rental: $4 (regular, speed, or inline)

The season for holiday festivities. Open today because school is out (All Districts), and we hope you join us for fun, exercise, and meeting your friends (old and new).

Nov. 24

Family Open Gym

1-2:30 p.m.

Boulder Point, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

$7/child

Children and teens are invited to join in for some playtime in the gym .Come early, space is limited to the first 30 participants. 15 spots are reserved for those calling ahead (630) 554-1010. The remaining 15 spots will be filled in-person on a first come, first served basis.

Nov. 25

Old School vs. New School Skate Party

7:30-11:00 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

$8 admission

Saturday evening is our “Old vs. New” session. back Go forth between old-school and New-school all night long. All ages welcome. Games, races & more! Skate Rental: $4 (regular, speed, or inline). Snackbar will be open.

Limelight Theatre Presents: “A Face In The Crowd”

7-9 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$8 for Adults; $6 for Students/Seniors. Available online or $2 more at the door.

Drifter and guitarist ‘Lonesome Rhodes’ goes from drunk tank denizen to media sensation with the help of New York television executives in this rip-roaring satire.

Read & Play Everyone

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 0-5 years with an adult. Come celebrate Saturday with some stories, songs, and fun free play.

Nov. 27

Movie Matinee

1-2:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

The true story of a 13-year-old girl who becomes her family’s first female Eagle hunter in generations. The film follows her quest, including competing against 70 of the greatest eagle hunters in Mongolia. Rated G.

Lego Club

4-5 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

We supply the Legos, you bring your creativity! This will be an afterschool program, so come on in and relax with some Legos! We will then put your creations on display. Registration required.

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Nov. 28

Adult Creative Writing Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

This group meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month. Come join this group of people who are passionate about words – artistically, professionally or personally. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each other to achieve excellence in writing.

Adult Coloring Program: Keep Calm and Color

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Take your mind off of the daily stresses of life and join us for a relaxing evening of good company, soothing music and a nice cup of coffee. We will provide coloring materials and pages.

Ted Talks Tuesday

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Expand your knowledge with us in our all new Ted Talks series. We will watch a Ted Talks video and discuss the subject afterwards. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration is required.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Nov. 22 – Nov. 28–