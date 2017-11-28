–Kendall County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

Nov. 29

Kids + Books = Fun!

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Grades 2-3. At each class will start reading a book and do a related activity. Copies of the book will be available to finish at home.

Lapsit at the Library

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

There will be singing songs as well as finger plays. The last 10 minutes will be open play time. Register at http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us/.

Music and Movement

6-6:45 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Join in for favorite music and movement activities. Kids will get to use simple musical instruments, play with a parachute, and more. For children 0-5 only, with a grown-up. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

Nov. 30

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Participants bring their own supplies. No registration required.

Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

6-7 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Join the Teen Advisory Board. Help plan programs, create displays, make decorations, and more. TAB meetings count for volunteer hours.

Dec. 1

DIY Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come to the library and let your imagination fly as you create your very own ugly Christmas sweater. If you do not bring a sweater, you will not be able to participate. The library will provide all other materials. Program is for ages 16 and over. Registration is required due to material restraints.

Free Movie Friday

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12. Join us as we watch your favorite movies each month. Bring a beanbag chair or something comfy to sit on. Snacks will be provided. This week we will be watching “Friday Night Lights.”

Drop-In Storytime

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

The Yorkville Women’s Group will be reading to the little kiddies. Each month we will have a different reader. This is a drop-in event, no registration needed.

Visit with Santa

5:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Visit with Santa as part the Plano Rockin’ Christmas Festivities. Parent, be sure to bring your camera to take your child’s picture with Santa. We will pass out numbers to hold your place in line, but the wait may be long. Be prepared to enjoy the library until it’s your turn to visit with Santa.

Dec. 2

Polar Express

10:30-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Fee required

Join us to listen to the book, The Polar Express. We will have a snack, write a Christmas letter and then deliver it to Santa! Register at http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us/.

Letter to Santa

During library hours

Oswego and Montgomery Library campuses

Free

All Ages. Write a letter to Santa. Use our special notecards and mailbox to make sure your letter gets delivered on time. Plus, receive a special surprise when done.

Dear Soldier

1-3 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$5

Thank a soldier or veteran by creating a handmade card just for them. All stationary and supplies will be provided and cards will be mailed following this program. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 7 and up.

Limelight Theatre Presents: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

7-9 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$8 for Adults and $6 for Students/Seniors. Available online or $2 more at the door.

It’s a Wonderful Life examines the life of George Bailey, the unsung, beloved hero of Bedford Falls. The story comes alive via an ensemble of ‘radio actors.’

Dec. 3

Montgomery Tree Lighting Ceremony

5 p.m.

Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River St., Montgomery

Free

Visitors will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrive at Montgomery City Hall on a fire truck. Enjoy free cookies and hot cocoa. See the brightly decorated Christmas trees and vote for your favorite.

Dec. 4

Merry Movie Mondays

5:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Bring the family in to the library to enjoy a classic holiday themed movie! Refreshments will be included. No registration required.

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Dec. 5

OsweGrow/SCORE: How to Price it Right

8-9:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

This workshop is designed to help existing businesses and startups to develop a pricing and marketing strategy that will maximize sales and margins while remaining competitive in the market place.

Design with the 3D Printer

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Learn how to use Tinkercad to design items to print on the 3D printer. Create an account in Tinkercad prior to class or come with a valid email address to create your account. If you already know how to use Tinkercad, join the class or work at home and email your design to hfrailey@oswego.lib.il.us

Adult Craft Night: DIY Constellation Jar

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Every month we make something new. All materials will be provided. The program takes place the first Tuesday of every month. Ages 18 and older. Registration required at http://www.sandwich.lib.il.us/.

Panera Storytime

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1206 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

Free

Miss Jennette and Miss Marianne will read some fun books and do finger plays while the children will receive a free cookie and milk. Stop by the Youth Service desk to register.

Cards for Kids

2:45-4:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Join us as we will be making cards for kids who are hospitalized during the holiday season. This is a great way to give back to those in need. The library will provide all the makings for your creative cards. Snacks will provided as well. Registration is required. Grades 7 and up. This program will also be considered volunteers hours as well.

Pizza and Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For students in grades 6-9. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 5–