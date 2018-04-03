–Kendall County Calendar of Events April 4 – April 10

April 4

Anime Club

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Love anime or just want to learn more about it? Join in watching and discussing different anime videos at each session.

Rhyme Time

10:30-11 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lap sit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

April 5

Pizza and Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For students in grades 6-9. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Tiny Tot Art

9:15-9:45 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 16-23 months with an adult. Hear a story, sing, make a process-oriented art project, and dance, too. Aprons are provided. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Cookbook Book Club

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grade 6-12. Interested in cooking? Each person attending will make something at home that goes along with our theme. Bring in enough to share with 12 people. At each class, we will sample what everyone has made, and we’ll make one item as a group. This month’s theme is “Vegetarian.” Prior to the class, please email kkatzen@oswego.lib.il.us the recipe you plan to make.

April 6

Drop-in Story Time

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

The Yorkville Women’s Group is once again back to read to the little kiddies. This is a drop-in event, no registration needed.

April 7

Blackout Poetry

12-1 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Celebrate National Poetry Month by creating your very own blackout poem. Use preprinted pages and blackout lines of text with a Sharpie. All supplies provided. No registration required.

Saturday Story time

10-10:20 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All ages. Start your Saturday off by coming to the library for stories and fun.

Community-wide Service Day

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Various Locations

Free

Scout groups, church groups, students, friends and families are invited to help with various service projects around the district, including river and local park clean-ups. For more information, or to sign up contact:

Pat Divine (Fox Metro): 630-301-6817 or pdivine@foxmetro.org

Debbie Smith (Fox Valley Park District) 630-966-4555 or dsmith@fvpd.net

This Hike Stinks!

1-2 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

$5 (R)/ $7 (N)

How do you communicate when you can’t speak, don’t have ears, mouths or hands? With smells. Join us for a spring hike and learn all about the scents of the forest. Learn about how animals and plants communicate and how to make your own perfume. Ages 7 to 10.

April 8

April Showers

1-2 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

$5 (R)/ $7 (N)

When it rains, we use umbrellas and rain jackets. How do animals protect themselves from rain? Learn about how different animals protect themselves, and make your own rain cloud in a jar. Ages 5 to 7.

April 9

Monday Book Break

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All Ages. Take a break and listen to a librarian read some awesome books.

Graphic Novel Book Club

6:15-6:45 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 4-5: Read the book and join us in discussing an awesome graphic novel. This week we will discuss Escape from “Lizzards Nnewts” by Doug TenNapel.

Movie Night at the Library

6:30-8:25 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Inspired by the true story of the unexpected friendship of Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) and Abdul Karim, a young Muslim clerk. Funny and charming. Rated PG-13. 2017

LEGO Duplo

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Lego club for the younger set w/parent. Duplos supplied and kids have the fun. Children will make unique creations for display. Registration is required.

April 10

Chess Club

5:30-6:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Try your luck at Chess. Even if you don’t know how to play. This is for adults and children. The Chess club will meet twice a month in the Pfister room. No registration needed. Any questions, call 630-553-4354, ext. 108.

Senior Financial Education Series

10-11:30 a.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

Come and learn all about the tools you need to succeed in the financial arena for today and tomorrow. This program will focus on Social Security, Bonds and Fixed Income. Call 630-554-5602 to register.

Managing College Costs

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Learn about college financing and strategies for saving money, tips on scholarships, and working on campus. Presented by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

Library CSI

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Try out several CSI techniques. Become an expert in no time.

Genealogy Consultations

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collections at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required.

Seminar Series: Save Green by Going Green

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

$10 (R)/ $15 (N)

Come out to Red Oak to learn about the different changes you can make to you household to protect your local ecosystems, beautify your home and save you money. Join us for Q&A, refreshments and presentations by our naturalist staff. Ages 16 and up. This week will focus on “Native Bees and How to Attract Them (How to Build a Pollinator Garden)”.

