–Kendall County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 7

Aug. 1

Grandparents & Giggles

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All ages. Bring grandparents to this special story time for giggles and fun

Anime Club

6:30-8:00 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Love anime or just want to learn more about it? Join in watching & discussing different anime videos at each session. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Plano Rocks! Talent Showcase

2-3 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Whatever your talent, sign up to perform at the talent showcase. Acts limited to 3 minutes each. Note: no lip syncing or singing with recorded vocals. For independent students entering grades 1-9. Registration required.

Stories in the Park: Beecher Park

10:30-11 a.m.

Beecher Park, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Join for stories and meeting new friends at the Yorkville Parks.

Aug. 2

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarns, and helps each other. Participants bring their own supplies. No registration required.

Kids Go Wild Fire Building & Cooking

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Waa Kee Sha Park, 4700 Reservation Road, Oswego

$20 (R) / $30 (NR)

Kids, ages 7-14, are headed to Waa Kee Sha with a focus on safety and a respect for nature. Gather tinder, kindling, and firewood and learn how to build a campfire. End the day by making a camp fire treat.

Aug. 3

Funky Float and Noodle Night

6:45-8:45 p.m.

Winrock Pool, 21 Winrock Road, Montgomery

$5 passholders/ $8 non-passholders

Bring a funky float, raft, or noodle, something that floats. We’ll have some for singles, some for a pair.

Kids’ Garage and Sports Sale

12-3 p.m.

Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery

Come shop this outdoor sale for unique, affordable toys and collectibles. Free popcorn and lemonade. New this year, don’t miss out on the Park District’s surplus sports apparel and equipment sale.

Drop-in Story Time

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

The Yorkville Women’s Group is once again back to read to the little kiddies. This is a drop-in event, no registration needed

Aug. 4

Mermaid & Pirate Party

9-11 a.m.

Splash Country Water Park, 195 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

$20/person

Go under the sea at Splash. Participants must be able to swim. Rain out location is at Vaughan Aquatic Center.

Joan Forsberg Presents: ‘The Wreck of the Griffon’

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

In the year 1679, the first ship to sail on the upper Great Lakes disappeared with its entire crew and valuable cargo of furs. Built by the explorer, LaSalle, near Niagara Falls, its loss nearly ruined him. To this day, more than 335 years later, the wreck of the Griffon has not definitively been found.

Studio 60 @ the Library

1-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Studio 60 is coming to the library to paint owlets. If the weather is nice, it will be outdoors. There will be candy and goodies, too. Space is limited.

Aug. 5

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m.

Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St., Oswego

Free

Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week with a rejuvenating stretch in the park before the Oswego Country Market. Suitable for all levels. No registration necessary. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel for class. Ages 16 and up.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

Early Entomologists

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

$5 (R) / $7 (NR)

Ages 6 to 9. Join us in the woods to hunt for some of the strangest creatures in Illinois. Learn about some of the stranger bugs in our area. Following a hike, every participant will get a chance to create a firefly craft of that lights up.

Aug. 6

Restorative Yoga

6:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 18 and up.

A beginner’s restorative yoga class. We will be using props to aid in holding some simple poses and stretches, helping achieve a deep level of relaxation while restoring physical and mental balance.

Music and Movement

6-6:45 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Kids will get to use simple musical instruments, play with a parachute, and more. Be prepared to move and groove! For children 0-5 only, with a grown-up. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Documonday

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Do you love documentaries? The library will be showing a documentary the first and third Mondays of every month. Documentaries will vary all ranges of subject matter. Requests are accepted. No registration required to attend.

Aug. 7

Pizza and Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For students entering grades 6-9. All read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Adult Craft Night

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library,

925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Every month participants make something new. All materials will be provided. The program takes place the first Tuesday of every month. Ages 18+. Registration is required.

Controlling Invasive Plants in the Home Landscape

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Learn about how to identify invasive plants, the impact of their presence and possible control techniques. Identification of different shrub and tree replacement species will be discussed.

National Night Out

5-7 p.m.

Winrock Pool and Prairie Point Community Park

Free.

There will be hot dogs, games, and a free swim at Winrock Pool or the Splash Pad to enjoy along with getting to know neighbors and local law enforcement.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 7–