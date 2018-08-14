–Kendall County Calendar of Events Aug. 15 – Aug. 21

Aug. 15

Wednesday Night Book Group

7-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Get together with other readers for an interesting discussion. “Camino Island” by John Grisham will be discussed. The book for September, “The Secrets of Mary Bowser” by Lois Leveen, will be available at the Check-Out Desk. Newcomers are welcome any time.

Walking Wednesday

10-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Get outside, get some exercise and enjoy the fresh air for a weekly walk with your peers around town. Group will not meet if raining or temperature is below 45 degrees.

Big Kids Story Time

4 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

This story time is for children in grades K-2. You’re never too old to enjoy story time. Come to the library after school for stories, snacks, and fun.

Aug 16

Interviewing Workshop for Teens

6-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come learn tips on how to be successful in job interviews and all other forms of interviews from Bob Schlacks. Registration is required.

Drop-in job search and résumé help

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

An Illinois WorkNet representative will be available to answer job search questions and provide résumé assistance. Location: Study Room B

SCORE: Search Engine Optimization

8:30-10 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Most business owners don’t know what SEO is or why they should focus any attention on SEO. In this presentation, you’ll learn about SEO, what it is and why it’s essential to your business.

34/30 Writers’ Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

All writers whether beginner or pro are invited to network and share their work at our monthly meetings. Do you write novels, short stories, poetry or nonfiction? Drop by to discover what our group has to offer. No registration is required.

Aug. 17

Story Time at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1450 Douglas Road, Oswego

Free

Ages 2 to 7. Meet the traveling librarians at Panera Bread. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk.

Movie Under the Stars: ‘Superman: Man of Steel’

8:30-10:30 p.m.

Hugh Street and Main Street, Plano

Free

Kick-off Plano’s Smallville Superfest with a showing of Man of Steel, filmed right in town.

Aug. 18

Puddle Jumpers Morning

10-11:30 a.m.

Prairie Point Park, 313 E. Washington St., Oswego

$12 at the door

Come with sand and water toys and let your preschooler explore, play, dig, roll, splash and jump all without a single call to stay out of the dirt. Kids and parents should wear clothes and shoes that can be disposed of, and have protection for car seats on the way home. Ages 2-5.

Pig Pen Afternoon

12-2:30 p.m.

Prairie Point Park, 313 E. Washington St., Oswego

$12 at the door

Slop to the top of the Pig Pen hill, slide down the slimiest muck, and throw a snowball made just for August at Pig Pen Afternoon. Your oldest stained clothes and shoes, along with goggles are recommended. Ages 6-11.

Volunteer Mania Fair

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Prisco Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

Free

Come learn about volunteer opportunities within the Fox Valley Park District and beyond. Over 30 local community organizations will be attendance with information on how you can get involved.

Free Bug Fest

9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

Free

It’s a full, fun, free day of bugs. Parking for this event is available at Schneider School with shuttle service beginning at 8:30 a.m. Snacks, beverages and concessions will be available for purchase. This is a stroller-friendly, family-friendly event for all ages.

Solving Climate Change

10-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join presenter Mike Zanillo tor a special program on climate change. Learn how climate change is effecting the planet and discover various ways on how we can manage it.

Aug. 19

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

Smallville Superfest Parade

2-3 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Plano

Celebrate Sunday and Superheroes at the Plano Smallville Superfest Parade. The parade follows the Homecoming parade route.

Aug. 20

Documonday

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

The library will be showing a documentary the first and third Mondays of every month. Documentaries will vary all ranges of subject matter. Requests are taken. No registration required to attend.

Creative Club

4-5 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

If you like being artsy, then come get creative. This monthly program is for kids aged 7 and up. Registration is required; call or stop in to sign up.

Aug. 21

Essential Oils 101

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Learn the history, basics, and benefits of essential oils as well as how to enjoy them safely. Presented by Katie Dick—Level 1 Aromatherapist.

Caregiver Education Series

11 a.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

A big worry many seniors have is that their wishes will not be met by their children or caregiver. Adding to this concern is the awkwardness of having a conversation about disability, incapacity, and death. Learn how to approach tender topics and the tools you can use to develop your plan. Lite lunch provided. Please RSVP (as this helps with lunch planning purposes), 630-554-5602.

20-30s Club

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Join others in their 20-30s for board game nights, nostalgic themes, fandom activities, life skills and more! Meets the third Tuesday of every month. Fun and food guaranteed!

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Aug. 15 – Aug. 21–