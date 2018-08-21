–Kendall County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 28

Aug. 22

Walking Wednesday

10-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Get outside, get some exercise and enjoy the fresh air for a weekly walk with your peers around town. Group will not meet if raining or temperature is below 45 degrees.

Big Kids’ Story Time

4-4:45 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

This story time is for children in grades K-2. Come to the library after school for stories, snacks, and fun.

Wine & Canvas at the Farm

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

R $19 / N $24

Pinot Noir meets the palette as an instructor guides you through your own custom canvas creation. Bring a bottle of your favorite wine, snacks, a few friends and enjoy a lively, social and creative night out. Ages 18 and up.

Aug. 23

Plano Writers’ Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Vino & Vinyasa

7-9 p.m.

Fox Bend Golf Course, 3516 US-34, Oswego

$30

Stretch and sip at sunset during our yoga and wine event! Enjoy 60-minutes of gentle vinyasa flow yoga led by an experienced registered yoga teacher followed by ample time to socialize, snack, and sip on our featured wines. Each registration includes yoga class, appetizers, and two drink tickets for the evening. Bring a mat to class. Ages 21 and up. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

Tots and Toddlers

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

This program is for parents and their little one. It consists of stories, finger plays, rhymes and a craft. Registration required.

Aug. 24

Little Movers

10:30-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

This story time is for children aged 12-24 months. Join in to sing songs, dance, play, and discover new things.

Junior High Hang Out Night

6:45-8:45 p.m.

Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery

$5 passholders/ $8 non-passholders

Grab your friends and hang out at the pool. Those from the school with the most in attendance, receive a free ice cream cone! Games, music, and prizes… check it out. Grades 6-8.

International Cooking Class

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

$5

Let your taste buds travel to Puerto Rico for Arroz con pollo and Caribbean beef stew. Special guest chef Norman Hernandez will share his heritage with the class. Explore the world through your palate in this monthly series. RSVP and pay in advance to reserve a spot as space is limited. Call 630-554-5602.

Bug Bash

6-8 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $10/person, N $15/person

Moms and sons are invited to swarm the nature center for an evening of buggy activities, crafts and pizza.

Aug. 25

Read with Paws

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Kids come to the library, pick a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. Registration required. This program will now be on the fourth Saturday of every month.

Limelight Theatre Presents: Midnight Movie Double Feature

7-9 p.m.

Fox Bend Golf Course, 3516 US-34, Oswego

$8 for Adults. $6 for Students/Seniors. Available online or $2 more at the door.

Chills and chuckles abound in this B-movie double feature. First, it’s a Bela Lugosi laugher, as a mad scientist unleashes a horde of bats on unsuspecting victims in “The Devil Bat.”. Then, in part two, star-crossed lovers, one human, one alien, must avert an intergalactic war in “Teenagers From Outer Space.”

Memory Matters

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

An informal gathering for those with early to mid-stage memory loss and their caregiver.(Caregiver must accompany participant.) Socialize with others in a safe, fun environment. Registration preferred. For more information or to register, call 630-978-1024.

Aug. 26

Virtual Reality at the Library

1-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

12 years to adult. Sign up for a 30 minute virtual reality session. There will be a five-minute tutorial and 20 minutes to play. Choose an experience or a game.

Beginning Yoga Workshop

5-5:50 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

In this beginner workshop, discover how to safely and effectively practice yoga in your body. Leave feeling centered, relaxed and inspired to continue your yoga journey. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel to class. Ages: 16 and up

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey and spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

Animal Outlaws

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $5/ N $7

Some animals get a bad rap. In this program we will set the record straight on some common animal outlaws. Snakes and spiders are just two possible animals that will be on the trail. Kids will get to judge whether these creatures are truly guilty or just misunderstood. Ages 6 to 9.

Aug. 28

Adult Coloring Program: Keep Calm and Color

6:30-8:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Take your mind off of the daily stresses of life and join us for a relaxing evening of good company, soothing music and a nice cup of coffee. Coloring materials and pages will be provided.

People’s Picasso

6:30-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join professional caricature artist Mary Ellen Nilles and learn about the history of caricature art. Mary Ellen will demonstrate how to draw a caricature and will then create one for anyone who would like to have one drawn.

Adult Creative Writing Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Come join this group of people who are passionate about words — artistically, professionally or personally. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each other.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 28–