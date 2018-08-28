–Kendall County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

Aug. 29

Walking Wednesday

10-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Get outside, get some exercise and enjoy the fresh air for a weekly walk with your peers around town. Group will not meet if raining or temperature is below 45 degrees.

Lapsit

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Program for the little ones (ages birth- 18 months). Sing and move to music and rhymes. The last 10 minutes will be open play time. Registration is required.

Aug. 30

Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

6-7 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12.

Interested in having a say in what happens at the library? Join the Teen Advisory Board.Help plan programs, create displays, make decoration & more. TAB meetings count as volunteer hours.

Teen Movie Night

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Ages 13 and up. Come to the library for a free showing of a popular movie. Call for showings, run times, and ratings. Some movies may be PG-13, so parental discretion is advised.

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarns, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Participants bring their own supplies. No registration required.

Sept. 1

One-on-One Genealogy Assistance

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Just getting started on a family history project or looking for help with a genealogy brick wall? Call 630-552-2030, stop by the library, or email jvalentine@planolibrary.info to reserve a one-hour help session.

Things That Make You Go ‘EEW’!

1-2 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $5 / N $7

Discover the grosser side of nature and why it’s so important. We’ll discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of ticks, vulture scat and vomiting. Be prepared to really get hands dirty. Ages 7 to 9.

Sept. 1 – 2

Friends Annual Used Book Sale

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Many shoppers enjoy our very organized book sale and come back every year. Proceeds of the annual book sale go to the Library for materials and programs.

Sept. 2

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey and spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

Sept. 3

Documonday

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

The library will be showing a documentary the first and third Mondays of every month. Documentaries will vary all ranges of subject matter. If you have a documentary in mind that you would like to see, let us know! We do take requests. No registration required to attend.

Sept. 4

Adult Craft Night

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Every month we make something new. All materials will be provided. The program takes place the first Tuesday of every month. Ages 18 and older. Registration is required.

The Reading Pros

4-4:45 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

This book club is geared towards children on third through fifth grade. Join us at the library where we discuss our monthly book, enjoy snacks, and have fun.

Threads” and More Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

This group is a combination of people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew, or needlepoint. No registration needed. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting.

Vulture Awareness

5-6 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $5 / N $7

Learn about the two types of vultures that can be found in Illinois, their disgusting habits and why they are important components of our ecosystems. Create a vulture-themed craft and scavenge through the forest on a vulture-themed scavenger hunt. Dress to get messy. Ages 7 to 9.

Story Time at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1206 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

Free

The Yorkville Panera will provide registered children with milk and cookies. All ages are welcome to attend, register at YPL website online registration.

