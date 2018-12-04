–Kendall County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 11

Dec. 5

Healthy Me Story Time: Good Food

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive,

Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-6. Join us for this series of story times that will introduce preschoolers to healthy habits. Each month we will focus on a different healthy habit.

Anime Club

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Love anime or just want to learn more about it? Join us in watching & discussing different anime videos at each session.

Bilingual Story Time

6-6:45 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Spanish and English speaking children are invited to the library to read books. Learn, and have fun in both languages.

Sounds Fun

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Explore letter sounds and handwriting in a fun, interactive, and multi-sensory way. There will be a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. Targeted to ages 3-6, with an adult. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Dance Party

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Come dance with Ms. Theron. Register online.

Spanish Story Time

6-6:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Yorkville High School Spanish Club students will read stories in Spanish to the group. No need to register, simply join us for this wonderful opportunity.

Wine and Canvas at the Farm

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

R $19 / N $24

Pinot Noir meets the palette as an instructor guides you through your own custom canvas creation. Bring a bottle of your favorite wine, snacks, a few friends and enjoy a lively, social and creative night out. All materials included. Ages 18 and up. Register online.

Dec. 6

For the Fun of Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

Join the fun and game excitement at the Oswego Senior Center. Always looking for new participants age 60 or better. Call 630-554-5602 for more information.

Hour of Code

5-6:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

YPL is introducing children to computer science with a computer coding night. Children and parents will use CS First and Scratch as a guide to coding. Wi Fi is available for anyone using their own device. YPL computers will be limited to 30 minutes for this program.

Tots and Toddlers

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Parents, bring your little ones to listen to stories, rhymes and a complete a craft.

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Participants bring their own supplies. No registration required.

Pizza and Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Grades 6-8.

Read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Dec. 8 – 9

Christmas Decorations: Victorian Style

12:30-3:30 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Stop by the Little White School Museum and make holiday decorations that you can take home and share. These Victorian themed crafts will add a special touch to any celebration. Children must attend with an adult. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Ages 3 and up.

Dec. 8

DIY Ugly Christmas Sweater

2-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Let’s get in the holiday spirit by making our own ugly Christmas sweaters. Bring in a sweater that you don’t mind destroying. You provide the sweater… we provide the ugly.

Santa Visit

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Santa is coming to the Yorkville Public Library. Stop by for a visit. Don’t forget your camera.

Polar Express

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Join in the holiday fun. Enjoy hot chocolate and a snack while listening to the story, Polar Express. Children will write letter to Santa and deliver it to him. Space is limited. Register today.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Little Elves Gift Making

12:30-3:30 p.m.

Eola Community Center, 555 S. Eola Road, Aurora

R $20 / N $30

Ages 3-8

Drop off your children and head out for holiday shopping. Your little elves will stay busy making their own gifts to take home and give to friends and family. Register online.

Dec. 9

Steppin’ Out Dance Studio ‘The Nutcracker’

2-4 p.m.

Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

$8 in advance / $10 day-of

Join us for a modern take of the beautiful ballet that has been a holiday classic for generations. At a Christmas Eve party, Clara is given a nutcracker doll that leads her into a dream world.

Holiday Make and Take

During Library Hours

Oswego and Montgomery Library campuses

Free

All Ages.

Stop in to make a fun holiday craft. Craft will take approximately 15 minutes to finish. Each week will be a different craft.

Dec. 10

Merry Movie Monday

5:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Bring the family in to the library to enjoy a classic holiday themed movie. Refreshments will be included. No registration required.

Morning/ Afternoon Read

10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 3-4.

Join in for a story and a fun craft. This program is offered in the morning and afternoon of December 10. The content will be the same for both programs.

Dec. 11

Preschool Story Time

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Ages 2 ½ to 5

Join in on the fun with your preschooler as you read, dance, sing, play, and learn.

Teen Advisory Group (T.A.G.)

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Grades 8-12

Get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Genealogy Consultations

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collections at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required.

Christmas Memories

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Come join in an evening of traditional and new Christmas music featuring local musicians Becky Tatar and Marilee Foltz.

Survival Club

6-7 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $10 / N $15

Ages 8 to 10

Do you have what it takes to survive in the wild? Each month learn new skills such as fire building, first aid, shelter construction and more.

Tuesday Game

12:30-3 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St.

Free

There all sorts of fun games to explore on Tuesdays at the Oswego Senior Center. Chess, Cribbage, Mexican Train, Mah Jong, Pinochle and Scrabble are all included. A group is looking for more canasta players. Call 630-554-5602 for more information.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 11–