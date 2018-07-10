–Kendall County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17

July 11

Fam Jams

6-7 p.m.

Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St., Oswego

Free

A deliciously funky concert filled with toe-tapping and hand-clapping tunes that are fun for toddlers and parents alike.

Bubbles Galore

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-7 with an adult. Join us for a bubblicious good time. There will be bubbles, bubbles, and more bubbles.

Wacky Water Games

2-3 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Be prepared to get wet. Wear clothes you can get wet in (or a swimsuit). Don’t forget towel and sunscreen. Open to all ages. Children under 8 must be with an adult. No registration required.

Geocache Treasure Hunt

12-1 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Time to go geocaching. Explore Sandwich in search of hidden geocache sites Work together as a group and navigate specific GPS coordinates to find five hidden caches around town.

July 12

Lego Club

5-6 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Who doesn’t love LEGOs? Come to Lego Club and show off your creativity and master-building skills. No registration required.

Writers’ Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Cookbook Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12.

Each person attending will make something at home that goes along with our theme: Something Fruity. Bring in enough to share with 12 people. At each class will sample what everyone has made, and make one item as a group. Prior to the class, email kkatzen@oswego.lib.il.us the recipe you plan to make.

Paws & Read

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 6-10 years with an adult. Work on your reading skills by practicing reading with our dog friends. All teams are registered members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club.

July 13

There’s Gold in These Hills

6-8 p.m.

Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St., Oswego

$7/at the door

Mistaken identity and luckless love ensue in Limelight’s original adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Set during the California Gold Rush of the 1850s, lovers from different worlds try to reconcile their differences – or lie their way around them. Grab your shovels and join us out underneath the hot California sun this summer.

Genealogy Consultations

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collections at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required

Library Feud

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 7-11. It’s a library game show. Teams will compete, Family-Feud style, for prizes.

Foreign Film Fridays

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Experience movies from different cultures every week during the course of Summer Reading Program. Movies will be played from Germany, France, Italy, and more. Popcorn included.

July 14

William Pack presents: Mind Games, An Afternoon of Self-Deception

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

In the program, you’ll experience how optical illusions work, why people fall for scams, and how we make thousands of choices every day, this includes how we are hard-wired to believe fake news, medical scams, etc. William will also give the attendees proven, scientific, actionable techniques to preserve brain health.

Tiny Food Party

2-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12

Join in for a full meal of teeny, tiny food. Make mini versions of some of your favorite foods. If you have any food allergies, notify ahead of time.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

July 15

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

July 16

Monday Miles

6:30-8 p.m.

Prairie Point Park, 313 E. Washington St., Oswego

$2

Oswego has challenged Glen Ellyn to get more steps over the 10 weeks of the 2018 Summer. Each week residents will see which village can get more miles. Monday Miles will be a fun way for both communities to be active, running, walking, or rolling 1, 2, or 3 miles each Monday evening.

Find a Geocache!

2-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12.

Using GPS, you can find treasures people have hidden all over town. We’ll show you how it’s done.

Monday Mystery Box at the Museum

10:30-11 a.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-5. Stop in to the Little White School Museum for this fun story time. Guess what is inside the box and then we’ll read stories and do activities to go along with the theme.

Teen Movie: ‘Black Panther’

1-3:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Targeted to teens, but open to all ages. T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. An old enemy reappears testing T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested during a conflict impacting the world. Rated PG-13. Refreshments served.

Creative Club

4-5 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

If you like being artsy, then come to the Creative Club. This monthly program is for kids aged 7 and up. Registration is required; call or stop in to sign up.

Documonday

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

The library will be showing a documentary the 1st and 3rd Mondays of every month. Subject matter will vary. The library does take requests. No registration required to attend.

July 17

Stargazing Night

8:30-9:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Explore the stars and constellations at this special after-hours program with Astronomy Professor Michael Wilson. Learn about the night sky, make constellation binoculars, and explore the sky through a telescope.

Scribble Monster Band

1-1:45 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All ages with adult: Grab the whole family and enjoy music, movement and play with the musical group Scribble Monster. Children and adults must register.

Read & Play Baby

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 6-23 months with an adult. Drop in for stories, music, and some fun free-play.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17–