–Kendall County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 24

July 18

Grandparents & Giggles

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All ages. Bring your grandparents to this special story time for giggles and fun.

3D Print Club Drop-In

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12. Learn to design items on Tinkercad and have them printed on our 3D printer. Teens who attend can print one item per month for free, as long as it is an original design. Design items from home and have them printed for a fee. Email designs to bwaalen@oswego.lib.il.us to get pricing.

Abe Lincoln’s Hat

2-2:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Join us as guest reader the Honorable Stephen L. Krentz shares a story about Abraham Lincoln. Learn about the personality and adventures of President Lincoln and get a chance to talk to Judge Krentz about history, law, and reading. For independent students entering grades 1-6. Registration required.

Walking Wednesday

10-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Get outside, get some exercise and enjoy the fresh air for a weekly walk with your peers around town. Group will not meet if raining or temperature is below 45 degrees.

How to be a Viking

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Become immersed in the Norwegian culture through games, music, language, stories, and cooking. There are three sessions, you can attend one or all three. Presented by Barb Johnson and Connie Kross. Please register for this program at the Youth Service desk.

July 19

Candy & Anime

6-7:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Japanese snacks and excellent anime. Check. Come to the library to enjoy lots of new treats and watch a Studio Ghibli film. Sign up today. Tweens & teens only.

Discover What’s Yours

12-4 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office connects people with their cash and other assets through the I-Cash Program. Stop by the Library to meet with a representative who will conduct a search for you. No Registration Required.

SCORE: Tax Deduction Workshop

8:30-10 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 3, 2 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

In this workshop, Harry Eng, CPA, enrolled agent, will explain which type of expenses you are authorized to deduct for your business and how to do it correctly.

Stuff-a-Pup

1:30-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

$5

All ages with an adult. Puppies will cost $5 each. Limit one puppy per child. Pay with exact change when you arrive. Cash only Puppies are only available during program session. It will take approx. 20 min. to make your puppy and an accessory.

34/30 Writers’ Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

All writers whether beginner or pro are invited to network and share their work at our monthly meetings. Karen Young is the group’s facilitator. Do you write novels, short stories, poetry or nonfiction? Drop by to discover what our group has to offer you. No registration is required.

Funky Float and Noodle Night

8-10 p.m.

Winrock Pool, 21

Winrock Road, Montgomery

$5 passholders/ $8 non-passholders

Bring a funky float, raft, or noodle, something that floats. We’ll have some for singles, some for a pair, all of these are fun to share. All Ages.

July 20

Story Time at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1450 Douglas Road, Oswego

Free

Ages 2 to 7. Meet the traveling librarians at Panera Bread. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk.

Next Chapter Bookclub

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 16-adult. Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us

Foreign Film Fridays

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Experience movies from different cultures every week during the course of our Summer Reading Program. Movies will be played from Germany, France, Italy, and more. Popcorn included.

July 21

Adult Painting Class

12:30-3:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

$10

Join Michelle Shepard from the Petite Palette and paint the summer theme: “Lost in Paradise.” Registration is required. Program costs $10/per person. Payment is due at time of registration. Cash or check accepted. Checks made out to Michelle Shepard.

Read & Play Everyone

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 2-6 years with an adult. Come celebrate Saturday with some stories, songs, and fun free play.

Lego Club

10:15-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Legos, creativity. We will put your “artwork” on display in the library. Please register at the Youth Service desk. For ages kindergarten and older.

Ice Cream Book Club

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

This book club is for children ages 9-16 years old. They are expected to read a chapter book of their choice and share it with the group. The children will be served ice cream during the program. Please register for this program at the Youth Service desk.

July 22

Me & My Dad Story Time

1-1:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-7. Kids and dads will have so much fun at this story time. Read stories and do fun activities.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

July 23

Monday Miles

6:30-8 p.m.

Prairie Point Park, 313 E. Washington St., Oswego

$2

Village of Oswego has challenged the village of Glen Ellyn to get more steps over the 10 weeks of the 2018 Summer. Monday Miles will be a fun way for both communities to be active, running, walking, or rolling 1, 2, or 3 miles each Monday evening.

Dungeons & Dragons

6-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12. Do you enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons or want to learn? Join this fun new club.

Essential Oils Workshop

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Learn about essential oils, including how they’re made. The workshop will cover the most common oils and how to use them and enjoy them safely. Registration requested.

Cosmic Creations

5-6:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come to the library to make some fun, galaxy and space-theme crafts. Spots are limited, so registration is required. Ages 5 and up.

July 24

Self Defense Basics

6-7:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Reading will take you anywhere… so make sure you’re safe. Learn basic self-defense techniques with instructor and lawyer Peter Honigmann.

DIY Iron-On T-Shirt

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12. Create your own t-shirt design using computer software and then personalize your own T-shirt. Bring a plain t-shirt in a color of your choice.

Unicorn Storytime

1:30-2:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 4-7. Love unicorns? Read unicorn stories and have some magical fun.

Adult Creative Writing Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Come join this group of people who are passionate about words — artistically, professionally or personally. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each other to achieve excellence in writing.

