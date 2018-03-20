–Kendall County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 28

March 21

Kids + Books = Fun!

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 2-3. At each class will start reading a book & do a related activity. Copies of the book will be available to finish at home.

Storytime

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-5 year olds with an adult. We will explore letters & numbers through stories and learning stations. (No class March 28)

March 22

OsweGrow/SCORE: Hiring the Best People

8-9:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Selecting employees and people to work for you is key to your business success. This workshop will provide you some key methods for making sure you do this right the first time.

Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

6-7 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Interested in having a say in what happens at the library? Join the Teen Advisory Board! Help plan programs, create displays, make decoration & more. TAB meetings count as volunteer hours.

Plano Writers’ Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required.

March 23

Flashlight Egg Hunt

7:30-8:15 p.m.

Wormley Heritage Park, 331 Century Drive, Oswego

$9(R)/$12(N)

Bring your flashlights and join us for this nighttime hunt for eggs. Have the chance to win a great prize like a MP3 player, DVD player, CD, and more. Each participant will go home with a candy bag. Please bring a flashlight and prize bag. Registration ends March 21.

Art and Fashion Showcase

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Get a rare glimpse of treasures from the Little White School Museum’s textile and art collections. Museum staffers will select original works by local artists as well as fashion treasures from the museum’s extensive textile collection to create a unique museum experience.

March 24

Oswegoland Park District Job Fair

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Oswego

Free

Join us at the Civic Center for a chance to see what employment opportunities are available now and for summer. There will be staff from the following departments to tell you about positions and how to apply: Aquatics, Athletics, Customer Service, Dance, Gymnastics, Kid’s Connection, Preschool, Operations.

Unicorn Story Time

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 4-7. Love unicorns? This story time will make you sparkle. Read unicorn stories, play games, and make a unique craft.

Escape the Room

11-11:45 a.m. and 2-2:45 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Join us in playing ‘Escape the Room’. You will be put on a team, solve clues, and complete tasks to win.

Painting with Rapunzel

1-2:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come to the library to meet Rapunzel and paint your very own paper lantern. Registration is required! Supplies are limited and only those who register will receive a paper lantern for painting. Call or drop in to sign up. All ages welcome.

Read with Paws

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Kids come to the library, pick a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. Appointments start at 10:30. Registration required.

Making Maple Syrup Stick!

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prisco Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

Per person: $5 (R)/ $7 (N)

Family of 4: $15 (R)/ $21 (N)

Enjoy a pancake breakfast at Prisco Community Center with real maple syrup. Then, join the naturalists at Red Oak Nature Center and hike the woods to learn how syrup is made. Transportation from Prisco to and from Red Oak is provided. Ticketed breakfast times: 8:30 a.m.; 9 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.

March 25

Egg-streme Obstacle Egg Hunt

1-3 p.m.

Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora

$10

New, challenging obstacles for older participants. Compete in age groups for prizes. Enjoy crafts, games and food.

Free Cave Hike

2-3 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

Free

Join us as we hike through the woods, enjoying the sights and sounds of the season as we head to our cave. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The program is free, but advanced registration is required. All ages.

March 26

Baby Goose

10-10:20 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-18 months with an adult – Share stories, rhymes, and music with your baby

Messy Munchkins

6-6:45 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Little ones can squish and smush their way to the benefits of messy play with us. . This is a child-directed program, enjoy as many of the activities as they’d like and stay for as little as 10 minutes or the full 45 minutes. Come dressed for fun. For children 0-5, with a grown-up. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

March 27

The Power of Faith

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join Lake Holiday resident and local author, Joan Aubele, as she shares her incredible journey of survival through cancer by harnessing the power of her faith. No registration required.

Life Size Candyland

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Nothing to do during break? Hang out to play Candyland. Where will you land in that magical forest? This is a drop in event, no registration required. Any questions call 630-553-4354, ext. 108.

Adult Creative Writing Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Come join this group of people who are passionate about words – artistically, professionally or personally. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each other to achieve excellence in writing.

Adult Coloring Program: Keep Calm and Color

6:30-8:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Take your mind off of the daily stresses of life and join in for a relaxing evening of good company, soothing music and a nice cup of coffee. Coloring materials and pages will be provided.

March 28

Wednesday Night Book Group

7-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Get together with other readers for an interesting discussion. “The North Water” by Ian McGuire will be discussed. The book for April, ”An Invisible Thread” by Laura Schroff, will be available at the Check-Out Desk. Newcomers are welcome any time.

Movie at the Library:

1-2:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Join us during break to watch the lovable bull – “Ferdinand!” Popcorn and water combo will be available for purchase for $1. Registration is required.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 28–