–Kendall County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 3

March 28

Spring Book Festival

1-4 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Ages 8-11. Stories, crafts, games and special characters await your arrival. Stop in anytime to partake in the festivities. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-in registration the day of the program is welcome.

Peeps Diorama Challenge

6:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Test your creativity with our Peeps Diorama Challenge. We’ll have prizes for the most creative use of the Peeps.

Dog Day Afternoon

1:30-2:45 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come sit with a certified therapy dog and practice reading aloud. Bring a book along or choose one of ours. When signing up register for a 15-minute time slot. For independent students entering grades K-8 only. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Storytime with the Easter Bunny

10-11 a.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

$8 (R)/ $12 (N)

Families are invited to stop by the farm and visit with the Easter Bunny. Parents will be able to take pictures of their children with the Easter Bunny. Register each child attending; children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 1 to 6.

March 29

Lego Movie Build Along

1:30-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 2-5. We’ll supply the Legos. Come to the Lego Movie Build along. Make your best Lego creation while watching the movie.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

6:30-8 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

$10 (R)/ $15 (N)

Grab your flashlight and get ready to party at Blackberry Farm. Enjoy train and carousel rides, dancing games and a flashlight egg hunt with prizes. Dinner will be provided. Ages 9 to 13.

Family Game Night

5-6:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Families are invited to the library for a night of board games and fun. Come play lots of different games, enjoy snacks, and have fun. No registration required. All ages welcome.

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarns, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Participants bring their own supplies. No registration required.

March 30

Lego Steam

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 8-11. Explore STEAM by solving puzzles, building challenges, and designing…all with Legos.

March 31

Memory Matters

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

An informal gathering for those with early to mid-stage memory loss and their caregiver. (Caregiver must accompany participant.) Socialize with others in a safe, fun environment! Registration preferred. For more information or to register, call 630-978-1024.

Winter/Spring Radio Play Series: ‘The Canyon Echoes Vengeance’

7-9 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$8 Adults, $6 Students/Seniors

In this Limelight premiere inspired by spaghetti westerns, The Ghost is a wandering gunfighter who agrees to escort a wagon train to Denver.

April 2

Monday Book Break

10-10:20 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

All Ages. Take a break and listen to a librarian read some awesome books.

Me and My Grown-up Story Time

6:30-7:10 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3- and 4 year-olds with their grown-up (no younger siblings allowed). This transitional storytime is perfect for the little one who’s not ready for independent storytime.

Documonday

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

The library will be showing a documentary the first and third Mondays of every month. Documentaries will vary all ranges of subject matter. No registration required to attend.

April 3

Pizza and Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For students in grades 6-9. Everyone will read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

“Threads” and More Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

This group is a combination of people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew, or needlepoint. No registration needed. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting.

Preschool Art

2-2:40 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 4-5 year olds. Hear a story, sing, and make a process-oriented art project. Aprons are provided. The child’s adult must remain in the library.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 3–