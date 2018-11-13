–Kendall County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 20

Nov. 14

Get Crafty: Bath Bombs

6:30-8:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Tap into your inner DIY nature by joining us every second Wednesday for crafts and conversation. All skill levels are welcome to explore a new crafting theme every month. To ensure we have enough supplies, register in advance. Adults 18 and up.

Meet the Masters

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 3-5. Learn about artist Alexander Calder, and then make your own mobile.

Bilingual Story Time

6-6:45 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Spanish and English speaking children are invited to the library to read books. Learn, and have fun in both languages.

Nov. 15

Chess Club

1-2 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Challenge your peers. Group is open to all skill levels. Chessboards will be set up in the Social Gathering Room for gameplay. Feel free to bring your own chess set if preferred. If you would like to play chess outside club dates, ask for a chess set at the circulation desk.

Family Reading Night

6-7 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Families are invited to come to the library in celebration of Family Reading Night. This year will have a camping theme. There will be a lot of books and s’mores. All ages welcome. Registration required.

SCORE: Everything You Wanted to Know About Business Contracts

8:30-10 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Attorney Allison Cychosz, of the firm AMC Legal, will discuss what business owners need to know about the four most common contracts for a business and the basic contract terms for every type of agreement. She will also define the different types of intellectual property, primarily focusing on copyrights, trademarks, and patents.

34/30 Writers’ Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

All writers whether beginner or pro are invited to network and share their work at our monthly meetings. Karen Young is the group’s facilitator. Drop by to discover what our group has to offer you. No registration is required.

Lap Sit

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages: Birth-23 months. Parents sing, clap, and bounce to nursery rhymes and songs with your baby. The last 10 minutes of the program will be play time. Registration available online.

Beginning Readers

4:15-4:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 4-6

Give your child a head start in reading. Focus on phonics through reading, writing, and games. Register online. Light snack provided.

Family Read Night

6 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Put on your comfy clothes or pajamas and join Ms. Jennette for evening of stories.

Drop-In Job Search and Resume Help

2:30-4:30 p.m

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

An Illinois WorkNet representative will be available to answer your job search questions and provide résumé assistance.

Nov. 16

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Internet Basics

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

$10

Learn internet basics and how to explore the web. Class has 5 openings and computers will be provided for participants. Class costs $10 to participate. Payment is due at time of registration and must be made in person. Cash/Check only. Checks payable to Sandwich Public Library District. Registration closes 48 hours before program date.

Literacy Centers

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Stop by any time to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Story Time at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Panera, 1450 Douglas Road, Oswego

Free

Ages 2 – 7. Meet the traveling librarians at Panera Bread. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk.

Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us

Nov. 17

Harry Potter Mania

1-2:30 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

All wizards, witches, muggles and no-mags are invited to join us for a fantastic time! Drop-in for some Harry Potter themed activities and other beastly fun. Activities will take approximately 20 minutes to complete. Pre-registration is recommended but walk-in registration at the door is welcome. Ages: 5 and up.

Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

The Oswego Senior Center is proud to host the annual Holiday Craft Fair that is made up exclusively of sellers who deal in uniquely designed, handmade items only. OSC’s Craft Fair will feature up to 90 booths, our ever-popular Cookie Sale and homemade lunch for our shoppers. All proceeds support the programs, activities and services that the Oswego Senior Center provides to seniors, age 60 and older in Kendall County.

Nov. 18

Stories of Plenty

1-1:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

‘Tis the season to share. We’ll show our gratitude with stories, songs, and so much fun.

Virtual Reality at the Library

1-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 12 and up Sign up for a 30-minute Virtual Reality session. You’ll have a five-minute tutorial and 20 minutes to play. You can choose an experience or a game.

Nov. 19

Afternoon Read

1-1:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 3-5.

Join us for a story and a fun craft. Register online.

Thanksgiving Make & Take

2-6 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come to the library for some Thanksgiving-themed crafts that you can make and take home with you. No registration is required. All ages welcome.

Nov. 20

King Arthur & Robin Hood

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join presenter Mike McCann and learn about the history of the iconic King Arthur and Robin Hood. Co-hosted with the Sandwich Park District, this program will surely bring you back in time.

Preschool Story Time

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join in on the fun with your preschooler as we read, dance, sing, play, and learn. Story time is geared towards children aged 2.5 years old to 5 years old.

