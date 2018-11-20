–Kendall County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 27

Nov. 21

Make an Undercover Turkey

During Library Hours

Oswego and Montgomery Library Campuses

Free

Ages 2-5th grade.

Come to Youth Services for a template to make a disguise for a turkey. You will be entered into a raffle drawing for a special prize.

Wednesday Night Book Club

7-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Get together with other readers for an interesting discussion. “Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith will be discussed. The book for December will be the Christmas story of each person’s choosing. No registration required. Newcomers are welcome any time.

Nov 22

Family Turkey Bowl

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stuart Sports Complex, Aurora

$150/family

Need a field? Grab your family and friends and rent an unlined field for your yearly Thanksgiving Bowl game. Email Josh (jbarry@fvpd.net) to reserve your field today.

Thanksgiving Day Workout

8:30-9:45 a.m.

Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery

Free

Ages: 16 and up.

Take part in the annual free holiday workout and burn some extra calories before the feast. This high-energy class is team taught and includes a variety of workout styles. Modifications given as needed, class is appropriate for all levels.

Nov. 23

Sphero Bowling

2-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12.

Learn how the Sphero works and test your skills against others in a bowling competition.

Little Movers

10:30-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join in singing songs, dance, play, and discover new things. Little Movers is a baby/toddler story time for children aged 12-24 months.

Nov. 24

Read with Paws

10:30 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Contact the library at 630-553-4354, ext. 108 for a 15-minute appointment time. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Space is limited.

Limelight Theatre Presents: ‘Before The Thin Man’

7-9 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Tickets: $10 for Adults; $8 for Students/Seniors at the door

See how it all began for Nick and Nora in this prequel, an original Limelight radio production based on characters created by Dashiell Hammett, a mystery set against the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Bay.

Nov. 26

Restorative Yoga

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Join in a beginner’s restorative yoga class. You will be using props to aid in holding some simple poses and stretches, helping us achieve a deep level of relaxation while restoring our physical and mental balance. Registration required.

Story Time with the Animals

9:30-10:15 a.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

Free

Ages 2 to 5

Come out to Red Oak and listen to story being read with one of the resident animals sharing in the fun. There will be time after the story to meet them up-close. Each month features a different animal and story. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Nov. 27

Keep Calm and Color

6:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

People of all artistic skill levels are welcome. Take your mind off daily stresses of life and join in a relaxing evening. Coloring materials and pages provided.

TED Talks Tuesday

7 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Expand your knowledge with in our all new Ted Talks series. Watch a Ted Talks video and discuss the subject afterwards. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration is required.

Teen Advisory Group (T.A.G)

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Teens in grades 8-12

Get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Creative Writing Group

7-9 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Whether you are looking to write the next thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each other to achieve excellence in writing.

