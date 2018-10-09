–Kendall County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 16

Oct. 10

Get Crafty: Faux Pumpkins

6:30-8:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive

Free

Tap into your inner DIY nature every second Wednesday for crafts and conversation. All skill levels are welcome to explore a new crafting theme every month. To ensure we have enough supplies, register in advance. Adults 18 and up.

Dia de los Muertos Skulls

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 3-5. Celebrate Dia de los Muertos by making colorful paper skull.

Legos at the Library

6-7 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Walk into a room full of Legos and Duplos and let your imagination guide you. Open to all ages, children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Oct. 11

Plano Writers’ Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Paws & Read

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive

Free

Grades 1-5 with an adult. Work on reading skills by practicing reading with our dog friends. All teams are registered members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club.

Escape the Room

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Join us in playing ‘Escape the Room’, where you will be put on a team, solve clues, and complete tasks to win.

Beginning Readers

4:15-4:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Give your child a head start in reading. We will focus on phonics through reading,writing, and games. (Ages 4-6). Please register online. Light snack provided.

Family Lego Night

5-6 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St.,

Free

Who doesn’t love LEGOs? Kids and kids are heart are invited to join us for our monthly Family Lego Night. No registration is required. All ages welcome.

Oct. 12

Murder in the Library

8-9:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St.,

Sandwich

Free

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year again–time for someone to fake murder our friends and for us to find them. This is an after-hours program. Ages 12 and up. Registration required.

Genealogy Consultations

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collection.

Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us

Limelight Theatre Presents: ‘Show, Don’t Tell’

7-9 p.m.

Bednarcik Jr. High, 3025 Heggs Road, Oswego

$8 for Adults and $6 for Students/Seniors. Available online or $2 more at the door.

As the annual show and tell day approaches, a rag-tag team of middle school friends plan a heist to snag a classmate’s prized possessions: a collection of snow globes from around the world.

Oct. 13

Intramural High School Flag Football

3-4:30 p.m.

Prairie Point Park, 313 E. Washington St., Oswego

$10

Co-ed intramural high school sports. Sign Up. Show Up. Play. Teams will be picked weekly. Sign up for the session online, or show up with $10 to play. The session runs every Saturday at 3-4:30 p.m.from Oct. 13-Nov. 29. Grades 9-12.

DIY Halloween Candle Holder

2-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Join us in gearing up for Halloween by making this cool candle holder.

Lego Club

10:15-11:15 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 5 and up. We will make unique creations to display in the children’s department. Please register online.

Ice Cream Book Club

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 9-16. Children need to read a chapter book to share with the group. Ice cream will be served during the program. Registration available online.

Family Scarecrow Stuff

1-3 p.m.

Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

R $8 / N $12

Build your own scarecrow to take home. Scarecrow supplies will be provided while you enjoy snacks, crafts and games. One adult included in each child registration. All Ages.

New Life For Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Oct. 13 and 14

Pumpkin Weekends

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

$7

Enjoy family-friendly fall festivities at Blackberry Farm during weekends throughout October. Activities include Pumpkin Princess meet and greet, Seasonal crafts, The Giant Corn Crib, Professional storytellers, World’s Tallest Scarecrow, Trick-or-Treating, Pony Parade and Harvest decor great for taking pictures with.

Oct. 14

Stuart’s Halloween Event

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Montgomery Police Dept., 10 Civic Center Drive

Free

Join us at the Village of Montgomery Police Department for spooky vehicle touch-a-truck, creepy pumpkin carvings and a chance to show off your costume. Concessions will be open. All ages.

Oct. 15

The Beginner’s Guide Financing Your Small Business

7-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive

Free

Getting the funding to start your dream business is one of the hardest challenges every entrepreneur faces. Harriet Parker, from the IL Small Business Development Center at Waubonsee Community College, will teach you what you need to know about financing a start-up business.

Monday Mystery Box

10:30-11 a.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-5. Stop in to the Little White School Museum for this fun story time. Guess what is inside the box and then we’ll read stories and do activities to go along with the theme.

Halloween Make and Take

2-6 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come to the library for some fun, Halloween-themed crafts that you can make and take home with you. No registration is required. All ages are welcome.

Creative Club

4-5 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

If you like being artsy, then come get creative at our Creative Club. This monthly program is for kids aged 7 and up. Registration is required; call or stop in to sign up.

Seize the Day

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Jerri Lynn Baker lives each day to its fullest— or pretty close. Five years after her 2004 cancer diagnosis, Baker stopped focusing on death and started seeking joy. Hear about and be inspired by her “Freakin 365+1” adventure. No registration needed.

Oct. 16

You Can Brew It! Home-brewing Basics

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St.,

Sandwich

Free

Do you enjoy good quality craft beer? Award-winning home brewer Scott Pointon will discuss the equipment, ingredients, brewing process, and resources available to would-be brew masters. There will be no tastings at this event.

20-30s Club

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Join others in their 20-30s for board game nights, nostalgic themes, fandom activities, life skills and more. Meets the third Tuesday of every month. Fun and food guaranteed.

Read & Play Baby

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive

Free

Ages 6-23 months with an adult. Drop in for stories, music, and some fun free-play

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 16–