–Kendall County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 23

Oct. 17

Falling for Books

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-6 with an adult. Celebrate the fall season with stories, activities, and crafts.

Wednesday Night Book Group

7-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Get together with other readers for an interesting discussion. “Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead will be discussed. The book for November, “Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith, will be available at the Check-Out Desk. Newcomers are welcome any time.

Doctors Note Series

9 a.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

Come learn about the updated Medicare guidelines for physical therapy and how you may qualify. Presented by Scott Sieder, PT, DPT, facility manager, Athletico, Oswego. RSVP at 630-554-5602. Lite Breakfast provided by Hillside Rehab and Care.

Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

All Day

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Bring in your family’s uncarved, decorated pumpkin starting Wednesday, Oct. 17. Voting begins Sunday, Oct. 21- Wednesday, Oct. 31. Winning family receives a prize.

Oct. 18

Anime and Candy

6-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Do you like Japanese candy? Do you like anime? If so, join the new Candy & Anime club. Every third Thursday, watch a great film and enjoy some delicious treats. Registration is required. Ages 12+.

Chess Club

1-2 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Challenge your peers with a good, old-fashioned game of chess. Group is open to all skill levels. There is no instruction. Just come on in, find a seat and start playing. Three chess boards will be provided.

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarns, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Participants bring their own supplies. They invite you to stop by and “yarn” awhile. No registration required.

Score Workshop: Small Business Guide to Managing Employees

8:30-10 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

This seminar helps cover rules, regulations, and best practices on a range of topics you may encounter once you have employees. Registration required. To register, visit the Fox Valley SCORE website at foxvalley.score.org.

Maker Studio

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-5th Grade. Explore your imagination in a creative space. The supplies will be provided with different prompts each month for you to create a unique work of art.

34/30 Writers’ Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

All writers whether beginner or pro are invited to network and share. Karen Young is the group’s facilitator. Do you write novels, short stories, poetry or nonfiction? Drop by to discover what our group has to offer you. No registration is required.

Oct. 19

Story Time at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1450 Douglas Road, Oswego

Free

Ages 2 to 7. Meet the traveling librarians at Panera Bread. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk.

Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us

Glow in the Dark Party

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Who doesn’t love glow-in-the-dark. Join in a fun party at the library celebrating all things that glow.

Board Game Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 3-5. Join if you love board games. Play games you may already know, and learn new games, too.

Oct. 20

Read & Play Everyone

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 2-7 years with an adult. Drop in for fun with stories, songs and free-play.

Park After Dark

5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m.

Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery

$30(R)/$35(N)

The zombie plague is sweeping across the nation and it has infested Oswego. Meet up at the Civic Center for your evacuation orders. Be transported out of town through the remote “hot zone.” Bring a flashlight to help guide you during this interactive adventure. This is rated PG-13, however 12-year-olds can attend the 5:30 p.m. session. Register at www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

German for Kids

2:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Would you and your little ones like to learn German? This play group is targeted to age 3-Kindergarten. Contact Meeli at meeli.wright@eesti.ee to sign up.

Oct. 21

Virtual Reality

1-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 12 and up

Sign up for a 30-minute Virtual Reality session. You’ll have a five-minute tutorial and 20 minutes to play. You can choose an experience or a game.

Oct. 22

Monday Mystery Box

10:30-11 a.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-5. Stop in to the Little White School Museum for this fun story time. Guess what is inside the box and then we’ll read stories and do activities to go along with the theme.

Dungeons & Dragons

6-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12. Do you enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons or want to learn? You must have registered for the first session to attend.

Afternoon Read

1-1:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 3-5. Join us for a story and a fun craft. Please register online.

Movie Night

6:30-8:10 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor, Mister Fred Rogers, presents a portrait of a man whom we all think we know. Rated PG-13. 2018. Refreshments served.

Oct. 23

Me and My Grown-Up Story Time

10:30-11:10 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3- and 4-year-olds with their grown-up (no younger siblings allowed). This transitional story time is perfect for the little one who’s not ready for independent story time. Features simple stories, rhymes, movement activities, songs, and art experiences. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

History Of Halloween

7-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Join presenter Mike McCann and discover all about the history of Halloween during the spooky season. Co-hosted with the Sandwich Park District, this program is sure to be spooky fun.

Totally Twos

10-10:45 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 24-35 months. Bring your 2-year-old to the library for some free play mixed with stories and songs.

William Pack Presents: Illinois at 200

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

William Pack will take you through 200 years of state history, testing you on your knowledge of state trivia and offer a chance to win prizes. He’ll tell stories about the creation of the state, and humorous tidbits of Illinois lore.

