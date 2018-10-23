–Kendall County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 30

Oct. 24

Falling for Books

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-6 with an adult. Celebrate the fall season with stories, activities, and crafts.

Pizza and Pages

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive,

Free

Grades 6-9. Come ready to talk about some of your favorite books and enjoy some pizza.

Oct. 25

Halloween Hoopla

6-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Family program (suggested for children ages 3 years old – 5th grade). Join in some not-too-spooky Halloween fun. Wear a costume to have even more fun. Everyone attending program must register.

Toddler Art

10:45-11:15 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 2-3 with an adult. Hear a story, sing, make a process-oriented art project, and dance, too. Aprons are provided.

Plano Writers’ Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarns, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Participants bring their own supplies. They invite you to stop by and “yarn” awhile. No registration required.

Oct. 26

Mental Health First Aid Training

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is an eight-hour course that teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use disorders. Program is coordinated by Northwestern Medicine & DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board and is open to the public. Registration is required. Call or email Barb Stagner at 815-756-4875, ext. 201 / Barbara.Stagner@nm.org

Little Movers

10:30-11 am.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join us as we sing songs, dance, play, and discover new things. Little Movers is a baby/toddler story time for children aged 12-24 months.

Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us

Monster Science

5:30-6:15 p.m., grades K-2; 6:45-7:30 p.m. grades 3-5

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Come to the monster lab where they’ll experiment with slimy concoctions and have some explosive fun.

3D Printing

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Various Pricing

Learn about 3D printing and create something to keep. 3D printed items are priced according to weight and will need to be picked up at a later date Contact the library at 630-553-4354, ext. 108 to register for a 30-minute appointment

4-H Computer Coding

1-2 p.m. Grades 2-3; 2:15-3:30 p.m. Grades 4-6

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

The 2018 NYSD (National Youth Service Day) activity is “Code Your World.” Join 4-H staff and volunteers to participate in engaging, hands-on activities that teach CS skills through fun topics like digital animation, gaming, and dancing. Register online. Spaces are limited.

Escape Prisco!

6-9 p.m.

Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

R $16 / N $24

Sign up with friends and family, and try to break out of our Escape Room– Backstage Bound. Participants will receive riddles, puzzles and tasks to compete as a team to “escape the room” within the 45-minute time limit. Time slots are available between 6 and 9 p.m. Ages 10 and up.

Oct. 27

Library Spooktacular

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Enjoy spooky pictures at a selfie station, a creepy craft, pumpkin painting, and more. Twenty pumpkins available on a first come, first serve basis. Feel free to bring your own pumpkin. Costumes are encouraged. All ages welcome. Registration required

Halloween Hayride

5:30-7 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

R $6 / N $8

Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume. Take a scenic hayride around Lake Gregory, enjoy family activities and make s’mores at the campfire. Each person attending much be registered. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Halloween Fright n’ Delight

6-9 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

$15

Hike through the woods on a self-guided, half-mile round trip walk down to our renowned cave. Most activities are self-guided and outside. Due to thematic elements, small children are not recommended. Ages 7 and up.

Read with Paws

10:30 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Space is limited. Contact the library at 630-553-4354, ext. 108 for a 15-minute appointment.

Memory Matters

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive,

Montgomery

Free

An informal gathering for those with early to mid-stage memory loss and their caregiver. (Caregiver must accompany participant.) Socialize with others in a safe, fun environment. Registration preferred. For more information or to register, please call 630-978-1024.

Read & Play Everyone

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 2-7 years with an adult. Drop in for fun with stories, songs and free-play.

Monster Mash Bash

2-4 p.m.

Oswego High School, 4250 Rt. 71, Oswego

$5/child; Adults Free

We want you in your Halloween costume, joining the fun inside the Oswego High School Field House. Get your face painted to match your costume, jump in the bounce houses, or win a prize in a tricky game.

Limelight Theatre: ‘By the Cold of the Moon’

7-9 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$10 for Adults and $8 for Students/Seniors.

A group of women fly to remote Alaska for a weekend getaway at a lakeside lodge, but get more than they bargained for when something mysterious begins howling in the woods. An original horror show from Limelight.

Oct. 28

Pumpkin Weekends

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

$7; Age 2 and under Free

Each weekend in October Blackberry Farm will be festively. A picnic area will have pumpkins for purchase, and decorating. Carousel rides, hay wagon rides, pony rides, paddle boats, Little Farmer’s Junction and tours on the “Pumpkin Train” are part of each weekend’s festivities.

Oct. 29

Story Time with the Animals

9:30-10:15 a.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

Free

Come out to Red Oak and listen to story being read with one of the resident animals sharing in the fun. There will be time after the story to meet them up-close. Each month features a different animal and story. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 2 to 5.

Baby Goose

10-10:20 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-18 months with an adult – Share stories, rhymes, and music with your baby.

Me and My Grown-Up Story Time

6:30-7:10 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3- and 4-year-olds with their grown-up (no younger siblings allowed). This transitional story time is perfect for the little one who’s not ready for independent story time. Grown-ups will stay in the room and actively participate in the program with their child. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Oct. 30

Independent Story Time

6:30-7:10 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For independent 4- and 5-year-olds only, without an adult. Features longer stories, activities, music, and a craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Totally Twos

10-10:45 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 24-35 months. Bring your 2-year-old to the library for some free play mixed with stories and songs.

Foodie Frenzy

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive,

Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12. Make a favorite recipe to share with 10 other people. Vote on the favorite and the winner will get a gift card. During class, there will be trivia and more.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 30–