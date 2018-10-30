–Kendall County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat at the Library

During Library Hours

Oswego and Montgomery Library campuses

Free

Ages 0-5th grade. Wear your costume and stop in Youth Services for a (nonfood treat). While supplies last. One treat per child.

Falling for Books

10-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-6 with an adult. Celebrate the fall season with stories, activities, and crafts.

Walking Wednesday

10-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Get outside, get some exercise and enjoy the fresh air for a weekly walk with your peers around town. Group will not meet if raining or temperature is below 45 degrees.

Tricks for Treats

10-11:30 a.m.

Eola Community Center, 555 S. Eola Road, Aurora

R $8 / N $10

Enjoy spooky fun for little ones at this indoor gymnastics Halloween celebration! Check out tricks for treats, ghoulish games and a spooky obstacle course. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 18 month to 6 years old.

Nov. 1

Dino-vember

6-7 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

In November, the library will be celebrating all things dinosaur, kicking it off with a special presentation from the T-Rexplorers. Come 15 minutes early to meet Ranger the T-Rex. Spots are limited; registration is required.

Make an Undercover Turkey

During Library Hours

Oswego and Montgomery Library campuses

Free

Ages 2-5th grade. Save the turkeys. Come to Youth Services for a template to make a disguise for a turkey. You will be entered into a raffle drawing for a special prize.

Nov. 2

Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us

Suicide Prevention Awareness

6-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Presentation on suicide prevention and mental health awareness with local groups and resources available to those in need. Speaker will be Yorkville Alderman Joel Frieders. Presented by Oswego Lions Club.

Drop-in Story Time

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Stop by the library to listen to wonderful stories read by volunteers.

Dia de los Muertos: A Brief History

1-2 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Interested in learning about Mexico’s Day of the Dead festival? Come to the library and watch a documentary on the Day of the Dead and enjoy some sugar skull treats.

Nov. 3

A Sandwich in Sandwich

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Celebrate National Sandwich Day. Come to the library to make a complimentary sandwich and enjoy a family friendly movie. All materials will be provided.

Books for Bingo

1-2 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Join us for family BINGO. Each winner receives a book. Register online and state the number of participants.

Music of the First World War

1:30-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

This discussion compares/contrasts the British and American experiences of the important year of 1916 through contemporary sheet music. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-in registration at the door is welcome.

Read & Play Everyone

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 2-7 years with an adult. Drop in for fun with stories, songs and free-play.

Nov. 4

Stories of Plenty

1-1:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

The holiday season is the time to share. Show your gratitude with stories, songs, and so much fun.

Talkin’ Turkey

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $5 / N $7

Celebrate the turkey this November at Red Oak. Learn turkey trivia facts, create a turkey-themed craft, and hike with our naturalist through the fall forest listening for turkey calls. Ages 5 to 7.

Nov. 5

Starting a Small Business

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Thinking of opening your own business? Waubonsee Community College’s Small Business Development Center will present essential information to help you start your small business. No registration needed.

Baby Goose

10-10:20 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-18 months with an adult – Share stories, rhymes, and music with your baby.

Book Club

4:15-4:45 P.M.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

This is a two-session program for first- and second-graders who will read an easy chapter book. A light snack will be provided. Please register for both days, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, online.

Nov. 6

Panera Story Time

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1206 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

The Yorkville Panera will provide registered children with milk and cookies. All ages are welcome to attend, registration available online.

Cards 4 Kids

3-5 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

This program is designed for seventh-12th grade chidlren. Use your talents and imagination to create cards for hospitalized children.

Chess Club

5:30-6:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Brad Smith is available at each meeting to teach and answer questions. Chess sets are provided. This program is open to all ages and no registration is needed. Any questions, call 630-553-4354, ext. 108.

What Happens After the Paychecks Stop?

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

A seminar that discusses income during retirement. Explore how to budget for retirement expenses, examine potential sources of retirement income and identify ways to address potential risks.

3D Print Club Drop-In

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12.

Learn to design items on Tinkercad and have them printed on a 3D printer. Teens who attend can print one item per month for free, as long as it is an original design. You can design items from home and have them printed for a fee. Email designs to bwaalen@oswego.lib.il.us to get pricing.

Adult Craft Night

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Every month visitors make something new. All materials will be provided. The program takes place the first Tuesday of every month. Ages 18 and up. Registration is required.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 6–