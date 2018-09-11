–Kendall County Calendar of Events Sept. 12 – Sept. 18

Sept. 12

Get Crafty: Rock Painting

6:30-8:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Tap into your inner DIY nature every second Wednesday for crafts and conversation. All skill levels are welcome to explore a new crafting theme every month. To ensure we have enough supplies, register in advance. Adults 18 and up.

Fairytale Story Time

10-10:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-6 with an adult. Join us for this imaginative story time. Each week we’ll celebrate a favorite classic fairytale or nursery rhyme.

Walking Wednesday

10-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Get outside, get some exercise and enjoy the fresh air for a weekly walk with your peers around town. Group will not meet if raining or temperature is below 45 degrees.

Sept. 13

Emergency Preparedness

1-2 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Celebrate Emergency Preparedness month by learning how to properly and effectively prepare for emergencies with Dekalb County Health Department’s own Chessa Kendrick. Attendees will receive a starter emergency preparedness kit for participation! No registration required.

ReferenceUSA: Training Workshop

9-10:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Find valuable insight for job searches or business leads using ReferenceUSA, our free online resource. Job seekers can find out who is hiring. Small business owners can search this online resource to determine if there is a market for your business.

Paws and Read

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 1-5 with an adult. Work on your reading skills by practicing reading with our dog friends. All teams are registered members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club.

Plano Writers’ Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Sept. 14

Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting.

Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us.

Genealogy Consultations

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collection.

Sept. 15

Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s

1-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

This program provides information on diagnosis, risk factors, disease stages, treatment options and much more. This program is 1.5 hours, which includes time for questions and answers.

Pulled String Ink Painting

2-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Make a stunning piece of art using ink and string. You’ll be amazed at how easy it is to make something so beautiful.

Brew at the Bridge

1-7 p.m.

Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St., Oswego

Free Admission; Tasting packages $20-$30

Craft beer enthusiasts are welcome to sample some of the greatest beers in the region, enjoy live music, delicious food, and a beautiful fall day at Hudson Crossing Park.

Tasting packages are $20 and included a souvenir tasting glass and five 2 oz. brewery tastes. Visit brewatthebridge.com or like Brew at the Bridge on Facebook for more information.

LEGO Club

10:15-11:15 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 5 and older.

Make unique creations to display in the children’s department. Register on the YPL website.

Ice Cream Book Club

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 9-16.

Children need to read a chapter book to share with the group. Ice cream will be served during the program. Register at YPL website online registration.

Sept. 15

Community Ice Cream Social

2-4 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Musical entertainment will be provided by Silverstrings. In addition to music, there will also be face painting, games, crafts, and of course ice cream for all to enjoy. Come for the ice cream and stay for the entertainment.

Jurassic Fest

2-4 p.m.

Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora

$10

Roar your way into a dino-packed afternoon of Jurassic-inspired activities. Enjoy games, crafts, snacks, inflatables and more. Ages 3 and up.

Sept. 16

Young Magicians

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $5 / N $7

Magic is in the air this time of year as the season starts to change. Join us at Red Oak for an hour of magic. Participants will learn how science makes magic possible, and gain some new tricks to share with friends and family. Ages 7 to 10.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

Sept. 17

I Kinda Sorta Was Thinking of Starting My Own Business

7-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Harriet Parker from the IL Small Business Development Center at Waubonsee Community College will walk you through what you need to know about developing a business plan. First of a three-part series.

Monday Mystery Box

10:30-11 a.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-5. Stop in to the Little White School Museum for this fun story time. Guess what is inside the box and then we’ll read stories and do activities to go along with the theme.

Me and My Grown-Up Story Time

6:30-7:10 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3- and 4 year-olds with their grown-up (no younger siblings allowed). This transitional storytime is perfect for the little one who’s not ready for independent storytime. Grown-ups will stay in the room and actively participate in the program with their child. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Documonday

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

The library will be showing a documentary the first and third Mondays of every month. Documentaries will vary all ranges of subject matter. Requests are being taken. No registration required to attend.

Sept. 18

Chicago Ghost Stories

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Co-hosted with the Sandwich Park District, the library is excited to host presenter Mike McCann to help get us in the spooky mood for the upcoming Halloween season by listening to historical ghost stories set in Chicago. No registration required.

20-30s Club

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Join others in their 20-30s for board game nights, nostalgic themes, fandom activities, life skills and more! Meets the third Tuesday of every month. Fun and food guaranteed!

Preschool Art

2-2:40 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 4-5 year olds.

Hear a story, sing, and make a process-oriented art project. Aprons are provided. The child’s adult must remain in the library.

LEGO Duplo

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library,

902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 2 and older with a parent. This LEGO club is for the younger set with a parent. We provide the LEGOs. Children provide the creativity. Register at the YPL website.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Sept. 12 – Sept. 18–