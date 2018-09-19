–Kendall County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

Sept. 19

Fairytale Story Time

10-10:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-6 with an adult. Join us for this imaginative story time. Each week we’ll celebrate a favorite classic fairytale or nursery rhyme.

Miss Becky’s Book Club

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades K-1. Read a great book, discuss, and do a related activity at each class.

Sept. 20

Evening Story Time

6-6:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Wear pajamas and listen to some stories with Ms. Jennette. No registration needed, just stop by.

Drop-In Job Search and Resume Help

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

An Illinois WorkNet representative will be available to answer your job search questions and provide résumé assistance.

Candy Bar Challenge

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12.

Love candy? Test your candy bar knowledge at this fun program.

34/30 Writers’ Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

All writers whether beginner or pro are invited to network and share their work at our monthly meetings. Do you write novels, short stories, poetry or nonfiction? Drop by to discover what our group has to offer. No registration is required.

Sept. 21

Story Time at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1450 Douglas Road, Oswego

Free

Ages 2 to 7. Meet the traveling librarians at Panera Bread. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk.

Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us.

Sept. 22

‘Forging a President: How the Wild West Created Teddy Roosevelt’

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

“In Forging a President” author William Hazelgrove uses Roosevelt’s own reflections to immerse viewers in the formative seasons that America’s 26th president spent in “the broken country” of the Wild West.

Read with Paws

Call to Schedule Appointment

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register at YPL website. Space is limited.

Hero Day

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Heroes are everywhere! Come to the library for a fun time filled with heroes from our community, as well as a special visit from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Registration required.

Red Oak Birthday Celebration

1-3 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

Free

Red Oak is turning the big 40. Join us as we celebrate the past 40 years of natural fun. Share a toast and enjoy refreshments after a quick birthday presentation. All ages

Sept. 23

Virtual Reality at the Library

1-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

12 years to adult. Sign up for a 30 minute virtual reality session. Have a 5-minute tutorial and 20 minutes to play. You can choose an experience or a game.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey and spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

Sept. 24

Dungeons & Dragons

6-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12.

Do you enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons or want to learn? Join this new club.

Monday Mystery Box at the Museum

10:30-11 a.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-5.

Stop in to the Little White School Museum for this fun story time. Guess what is inside the box and then we’ll read stories and do activities to go along with the theme.

Sept. 24

Job Seekers and Career Changers Workshop

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Learn about resume basics, methods for targeting resumes to job openings, and the use of action verbs in resume writing. Time for questions and answers will be provided. Presented by Helene Martucci Lamarre, Job Search Advisor, former college career development educator, and author. No registration needed.

Sept. 25

Preschool Art

2-2:40 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 4-5

Hear a story, sing, and make a process-oriented art project. Aprons are provided. The child’s adult must remain in the library.

Adult Coloring Program: Keep Calm and Color

6:30-8:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Take your mind off of the daily stresses of life and join us for a relaxing evening of good company, soothing music and a nice cup of coffee. Coloring materials and pages will be provided.

Home Energy Savings Workshop

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Frustrated from high utility costs? Come to the library to learn how you can reduce the cost of your utility bills with a representative from the Citizens Utility Board.

