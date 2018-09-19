–Kendall County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

Kendall County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25September 19, 2018
Sept. 19
Fairytale Story Time
10-10:30 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego
Free
Ages 3-6 with an adult. Join us for this imaginative story time. Each week we’ll celebrate a favorite classic fairytale or nursery rhyme.
Miss Becky’s Book Club
6:30-7:15 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego
Free
Grades K-1. Read a great book, discuss, and do a related activity at each class.
Sept. 20
Evening Story Time
6-6:30 p.m.
Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville
Free
Wear pajamas and listen to some stories with Ms. Jennette. No registration needed, just stop by.
Drop-In Job Search and Resume Help
2:30-4:30 p.m.
Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano
Free
An Illinois WorkNet representative will be available to answer your job search questions and provide résumé assistance.
Candy Bar Challenge
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego
Free
Grades 6-12.
Love candy? Test your candy bar knowledge at this fun program.
34/30 Writers’ Group
7-8:30 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery
Free
All writers whether beginner or pro are invited to network and share their work at our monthly meetings. Do you write novels, short stories, poetry or nonfiction? Drop by to discover what our group has to offer. No registration is required.
Sept. 21
Story Time at Panera
10-10:30 a.m.
Panera, 1450 Douglas Road, Oswego
Free
Ages 2 to 7. Meet the traveling librarians at Panera Bread. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk.
Next Chapter Book Club
4-5 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego
Free
Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us.
Sept. 22
‘Forging a President: How the Wild West Created Teddy Roosevelt’
1-2 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery
Free
“In Forging a President” author William Hazelgrove uses Roosevelt’s own reflections to immerse viewers in the formative seasons that America’s 26th president spent in “the broken country” of the Wild West.
Read with Paws
Call to Schedule Appointment
Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville
Free
Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register at YPL website. Space is limited.
Hero Day
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich
Free
Heroes are everywhere! Come to the library for a fun time filled with heroes from our community, as well as a special visit from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Registration required.
Red Oak Birthday Celebration
1-3 p.m.
Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia
Free
Red Oak is turning the big 40. Join us as we celebrate the past 40 years of natural fun. Share a toast and enjoy refreshments after a quick birthday presentation. All ages
Sept. 23
Virtual Reality at the Library
1-3 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego
Free
12 years to adult. Sign up for a 30 minute virtual reality session. Have a 5-minute tutorial and 20 minutes to play. You can choose an experience or a game.
Oswego Country Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Main Street, Downtown Oswego
Free
Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey and spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.
Sept. 24
Dungeons & Dragons
6-8 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery
Free
Grades 6-12.
Do you enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons or want to learn? Join this new club.
Monday Mystery Box at the Museum
10:30-11 a.m.
Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego
Free
Ages 3-5.
Stop in to the Little White School Museum for this fun story time. Guess what is inside the box and then we’ll read stories and do activities to go along with the theme.
Sept. 24
Job Seekers and Career Changers Workshop
6:30-8 p.m.
Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano
Free
Learn about resume basics, methods for targeting resumes to job openings, and the use of action verbs in resume writing. Time for questions and answers will be provided. Presented by Helene Martucci Lamarre, Job Search Advisor, former college career development educator, and author. No registration needed.
Sept. 25
Preschool Art
2-2:40 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery
Free
Ages 4-5
Hear a story, sing, and make a process-oriented art project. Aprons are provided. The child’s adult must remain in the library.
Adult Coloring Program: Keep Calm and Color
6:30-8:15 p.m.
Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego
Free
Take your mind off of the daily stresses of life and join us for a relaxing evening of good company, soothing music and a nice cup of coffee. Coloring materials and pages will be provided.
Home Energy Savings Workshop
7-8 p.m.
Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich
Free
Frustrated from high utility costs? Come to the library to learn how you can reduce the cost of your utility bills with a representative from the Citizens Utility Board.
