–Kendall County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Sept. 26

Fairytale Story Time

10-10:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 3-6 with an adult. Join us for this imaginative story time. Each week celebrate a favorite classic fairytale or nursery rhyme.

Pizza and Pages

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-9. Come ready to talk about some of your favorite books and enjoy some pizza.

Genealogy Series 1: Basics

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join professional genealogist Laura Chaplin for a new genealogy series at the library. The first class will cover the basics of genealogy and a general overview of the practice.

Lap Sit

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road,

Yorkville

Free

Ages birth- 18 months. Parents sing, clap, and bounce to nursery rhymes and songs with your baby. The last 10 minutes of the program will be play time. Register at YPL website online registration.

Sept. 27

Plano Writers’ Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Mo Willems Story Time Party

5-6 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Help us celebrate the start of story time with a special Mo Willems-themed party. There will be books, snacks, and lots of fun. Sign up today. Ages 3 and up.

Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

6-7 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12.

Interested in having a say in what happens at the library? Join the Teen Advisory Board. Help plan programs, create displays, make decoration & more. Meetings count as volunteer hours.

Tiny Tot Art

9:15-9:45 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

Ages 16-23 months with an adult. Hear a story, sing, make a process-oriented art project, and dance, too! Aprons are provided.

Tots and Toddlers

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Bring your little ones to listen to stories, rhymes and a complete a craft. Please register at YPL website online registration.

Sept. 28

A Walk through Sleepy Hollow

7:30-10 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

$15/person

Immerse yourself in the world of Ichabod Crane’s story of the haunted town, Sleepy Hollow. Walk from scene to scene with a colonial guide through Blackberry Farm while a cast of characters surrounds you, telling the legendary tale. Will you see the Headless Horseman? Ages 14 and up.

Little Movers

10:30-11 a.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join us as we sing songs, dance, play, and discover new things! Little Movers is a baby/toddler story time for children aged 12-24 months.

Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us

Sept. 29

Learn to Draw Cartoons Mark Anderson: Dinosaur vs. Robots

10-10:50 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades K-3

Who will win — dinosaurs or robots? Learn to draw them and find out.

Learn to Draw Cartoons Mark Anderson: Cartoon Monsters

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 4-5.

Learn to draw some ferocious monsters. At the end you will get to see them come alive on the big screen.

Memory Matters

10-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

An informal gathering for those with early to mid-stage memory loss and their caregiver. (Caregiver must accompany participant.) Socialize with others in a safe, fun environment. Registration preferred. For more information or to register, call 630-978-1024.

Seasonal Switch Hike

1:30-3 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $7 / N $10

Fall is a time of change throughout the forest, from the tips of the leaves to the behaviors of the woodland animals. In this naturalist-led program, participants will go for a hike to see what is happening in our woods and then create a take-home fall craft. Ages 6 to 8.

Sept. 29-30

Apple Head Carving

12:30-3 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Ages 5 and up.

Carve your own apple head complete with eyes, nose, and a mouth. This traditional folk art is a great fall decoration and can be used as a “spooky” addition to your Halloween fun. Children must attend with an adult. Stop in anytime to create your apple head.

Sept. 30

Animal Encounters: Tree Frogs

1-2 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

R $2 / N $4

Learn more about the animals that call Red Oak their home. Each month features a different animal. Registration fee goes towards care for the animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 3 and up.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

Literary Fest

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

The Cultural Arts Commission and the Oswego Public Library District present the7th Annual Lit-Fest. It will be held on a Sunday this year and will be outside the library on the sidewalk and in the lobby of the library.

Oct. 1

Documonday

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Do you love documentaries? The library will be showing a documentary the first and third Mondays of every month. Documentaries will vary all ranges of subject matter. Requests are taken. No registration required to attend.

Messy Science

6-7 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Ages 7 and up.

Calling all scientists-in-training. Come to the library to try out some fun (and messy) science experiments! Registration required.

Oct. 2

Me and My Grown-Up Story Time

10:30-11 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For 3- and 4 year-olds with their grown-up (no younger siblings allowed). Features simple stories, rhymes, movement activities, songs, and art experiences. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 2–