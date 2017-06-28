–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Guns stolen during Aurora home burglary

Aurora police are looking for information on a residential burglary that occurred between 7 a.m. and 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at a home in the 400 block of Reising Street in Aurora.

According to police, several guns, ammunition and dozens of collector knives worth around $2,600 were stolen. There were signs of forced entry to the home.

Around 5 p.m. the same day, a suspect described as a male Hispanic, about 20- years-old with shoulder-length black hair in a ponytail was seen walking down Reising Street near the High Street Bridge carrying what appeared to be a rifle. The suspect was seen getting into a black, Nissan Rogue that left the area.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information, please call Investigations at (630) 256-5500; Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or submit a tip using our My PD app. If you call your information into Crime Stoppers and it leads to an arrest, you qualify for a cash reward.

Kendall County

FVOAS aide earns state wide award

Fox Valley Older Adult Services (FVOAS) has been honored for the fourth time by having one of their Home Services Aide receive the 2016 Mary I. Hill Home Care Assistant Award.

Nickole Clapper, Home Services Aide, with FVOAS was honored recently in Springfield. Clapper was chosen because she shares her passion and loyalty for her seniors and goes the extra mile on their behalf, a FVOAS press release stated.

FVOAS provides in Home Services, through Private Home Services, The Community Care Program and services through the Department of Human Resources, (DHS). In addition to a newly expanded Home Services Program, FVOAS continues to serve seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and Bureau counties in their Active Adult Programs at the Fox Valley Community Center and Adult Day Service in Sandwich.

Call the Home Services Department at FVOAS for more information at (815) 570-2531 or (815) 786- 9404 for general Center information.

Senior outing To Kane County Cougars game

Senior Services Associates will be heading to the Kane County Cougars on Monday, July 17 for the noon game. Available tickets are for the super suite that is located directly behind and above home plate. The suite is air conditioned and there will be access to sit outside. The cost of the ticket is $38 and includes the bus ride to the game, the game and an all-you-can-eat lunch. If you want to drive yourself the cost will be $30 and includes the game and an all you can eat lunch.

Anyone interested in attending the event, contact Senior Services Associates, at (630) 553-5777

Sheriff’s Office creates new RSS Feed for releases

In May, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department began posting all press releases on its webpage in order to better provide information to the citizens they serve. After receiving requests from members of the public and media about notification of postings, the department has recently created a RSS feed so residents can be notified of any new press releases that are posted.

To receive these notifications, you will have to subscribe to the RSS feed. In order to do so, type or copy this link: http://www.co.kendall.il.us/sheriff-press-release-feed/ into your RSS application of choice (for example RSS reader, Feedly, Microsoft Outlook, etc).

If you need assistance in setting up the feed, feel free to contact us at pio@co.kendall.il.us. Separate emails for press releases will no longer be sent. The department encourages residents to follow them on Facebook and Twitter and subscribe to our RSS feed for the most current and up to date information.

Montgomery

Save the date for River Run event

Montgomery’s 5K and 10K River Run is set for Saturday, Oct. 7.

The U.S.A. Track and Field (USATF) certified course (Certification Code: IL-06047-JW and IL-1317-JW) starts and finishes in front of the Village Hall at 200 North River St. in Montgomery. The course goes up and down both sides of the scenic Fox River. The race will be chip timed again this year by J3 Timing. Splits will be given at every mile. There is an overhead digital clock at the finish line. Water station and first aid will be available on the course. Post-race goodies will also be available.

Register on-line at www.signmeup.com prior to Aug. 31 to ensure a long sleeve dri-fit shirt and goodie bag! Look for event #119936 today https://www.signmeup.com/site/reg/register.aspx?fid=N42VBH7

Update on village’s trash contract

In connection with the new trash contract that begins Aug. 1, every household will be getting a new 90-gallon refuse cart and a 65-gallon recycling cart in mid-July.

If those sizes are OK with you, you don’t need to do anything, they will be delivered to you automatically.

To choose different sizes, let organizers know what size you want by July 7 or you will get those default sizes. All three sizes are on display at the Village Hall. The recycling carts are the same but will have green lids. Here are the sizes to choose from:

35 gallons — 18″ wide, 24″ deep, 36″ high

65 gallons – 24″ wide, 28″ deep, 42″ high

95 gallons — 27″ wide, 35″ deep, 45″ high

Just email vompw@ci.montgomery.il.us with your name, address, phone number the size you want for trash and the size for recycling.

Oswego

Torch Run part of dirt track racing event

Dirt track racing is coming back to the Chicagoland area and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is going to be a part of it.

In Illinois, police officers participate in all kind of events to raise money for the Athletes of Special Olympics, including Polar Plunges, Plane Pulls, Tip-a-Cop’s, and so much more.

The Dirt Oval at Route 66 Raceway will now be included in this list.

On July 22, this will be the first event of its kind in Illinois. A race of police officers on the dirt track, all raising money for Special Olympics. The concept of Five-O at the Dirty-O is to have Law Enforcement Officers race cars that represent their department’s patrol car paint and decal scheme.

Come out and cheer on Oswego Police Department Officer Mike Torrance as he races in the Five-O at the Dirty-O.

Keith’s Car Care of Oswego is donating a car for the race and members from the Oswego Police Department, the Oswego Police Explorers Post and the Oswego Fire Protection District will be working on reconditioning the car in their off time in order to meet safety and racing requirements.

Anyone interested in donating to Special Olympics Illinois and Officer Torrance so he is in the front of the pack, please visit his donation page at https://soill.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=28266

Make sure to follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fiveoatthedirtyo.

Yorkville

City offers construction update

D Construction will begin the resurfacing of Center Parkway from U.S. Route 34 to Countryside Parkway and Countryside Parkway from Center Parkway to IL Route 47.

The work is anticipated to continue through the end of July. Motorists may experience minor traffic delays and temporary driveway closures during construction. The city asks motorists for their cooperation and patience during construction.

