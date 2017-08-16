–Kendall County News Briefs

REGION

Free Bug Fest returns to Lippold Park

Insects and the fascinating world of bugs will take center stage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, when the eighth annual Bug Fest is held at Lippold Park, one-half mile north of Red Oak Nature Center on Route 25.

The free, family-friendly, stroller-friendly event will feature fun and educational attractions with a swarm of bug-related activities, demonstrations and crafts.

Parking is available at Schneider Elementary School, 304 Banbury Road, North Aurora, with free shuttle buses running regularly between those sites from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors begin their exploration at Lippold Park, where free guide books will be available, along with T-shirts, pins, lanyards and other buggy items for sale. Children can earn prizes for visiting special Bug Fest stations.

Children and adults alike will learn about the benefits of bugs and the important roles they play such as pollinating plants and flowers, aerating the soil and serving a major role in connecting the food chain for humans.

“Bugs hold a bit of intrigue for everybody, but they’re often viewed as nothing more than pests” said Red Oak naturalist and facility manager Margaret Gazdacka. “They’re actually pretty amazing creatures that play a huge role in nature.”

Patterson Farms will have local beekeepers on hand to discuss how bees make honey and explain their important roles in nature. They’ll also have various items for sale, including soap, lotions and candy, all honey-based.

Other vendor guests scheduled to attend include Butterflies Are Everywhere, Kane County Audubon, Morton Arboretum, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Hickory Knolls and Cross Exotics, which will feature live animals.

Interactive play featuring story time with Charlotte’s Web and Bug Bash Music will host story times at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., with music at 10, 11 and noon.

For more information on Bug Fest – and to download a guidebook/map and coloring sheet – visitwww.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org. For specific questions, contact Red Oak at (630) 897-1808.

Aurora

Man pulled over then faces weapons charges

Aurora Police secured felony charges through the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office on a 19-year-old Aurora man who was allegedly in possession of a loaded, defaced firearm.

Daniel Aguirre of the 300 block of North Avenue faces four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of cannabis. He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail at the Kane County Jail.

Aguirre was a passenger in an SUV being driven by a 20-year-old Aurora woman who Special Operations Investigators observed not using her turn signal on two different occasions around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

When the officers pulled over the vehicle at Ohio and Indian, they smelled cannabis coming from the interior. When they questioned Aguirre, he initially gave officers a false name and refused to exit the vehicle. When he finally complied and was told to interlace his fingers behind his head, he began reaching for his waist band.

When the officers quickly put his hands back to his head, they saw the butt of a .40 caliber handgun in the front of his pants. He was taken into custody without further incident. Upon searching him, just over 12 grams of cannabis were also found in one of his pants pockets.

The driver of the SUV was released after being issued two traffic citations. A 14-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle, was released without being charged.

Celebrate Sgt. Pepper’s 50th and support literacy

Released on June 1, 1967, the music of the Beatles’ eighth album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, was different, exciting and colorful.

That’s the idea behind the Aurora Public Library Foundation’s Beatles Barbecue, set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Richard and Gina Santori Public Library’s Parker Garden.

“Two librarians – Robb Winder and Dan Smolla – suggested a 50th anniversary-type party with Beatles music, 60s fashions and a cookout, and the event committee loved the idea,” said Foundation President Kelly McCleary, who is busy working on themed décor for the outdoor celebration.

“This is a fundraiser to support early literacy and scholarships as well as delivery of library materials to the homebound,” McCleary said. “It will also help purchase technology and STEM tools for all library locations.”

But like the 1967 album, the event will be different from past Library Foundation events.

“We will have a live band (the Dog and Pony Show), dancing, karaoke, raffles, trivia and prizes,” said Foundation Manager Laura Stoney, “but there will not be an auction at this time. We just want people to come out and have fun and support their library.”

Tickets are available online at http://www.santorilibrary.com/beatles-barbecue-tickets/ for $50 each, which includes an on-site barbecue with all the trimmings by Reuland Food Service. Beer, wine, and a specialty cocktail created just for the occasion are included in the ticket price.

Call (630) 264-4124 for information or tickets.

Kendall County

Sheriff’s Office receives donation for Goodie bags

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of goodie bags from an organization called “Community Heroes Appreciation”. This organizations main mission is to get the community together to show support and appreciation towards first responders.

“My inspiration is that I know the effects that this job has not only on an individual but on the family,” said founder of the company Kami Terry whose father is a retired police officer.

A total of 504 goodie bags were put together from a recent fundraising event held at a local business in Yorkville. Goodie bags were then distributed to the Sheriff’s Office, and the other municipalities located within Kendall County and will also be provided to the Aurora Police Department.

The Goodie bags will be given to children by the police officer when he or she has to respond to their residence for a domestic violence related call. Community Heroes Appreciation plans on doing more fund raising events in the future for more information you can check out their web site Communityheroesappreciation.org. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the support from organizations such as Community Heroes Appreciation

Sheriff’s Office makes video visitation for inmates

Sheriff Dwight Baird announces an exciting and innovative addition to our detention facility.

Beginning Aug. 21, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office will start utilizing video visitation. With video visitation, families can visit inmates from the comforts of their own homes via web-based video or through an App on mobile devices. No longer do they have to drive to the jail to visit their loved ones.

How it works: For on-site video visitation, each inmate is allowed two twenty minutes visits per week. These visits will use a video visitation station, located at the Sheriff’s Office in Yorkville. On site visits are at no cost to inmates or their visitors.

For at home users, it costs $5.95 for a twenty minute visit and $9.95 for forty minute visit. This fee helps pay the cost of the service. This at home service can be utilized seven days a week. If computer access is not available, you may visit with inmates from a computer at a public library or come to the Sheriff’s Office in Yorkville and use a video visitation station. For onsite visitation hours please see the Sheriff’s Office website.

“With this new technology, inmates will be able to maintain closer ties to their families no matter where they live,” said Sheriff Baird.

From home, a roomful of family members and friends can visit with an inmate through video visitation. Family and friends can visit inmates from anywhere there’s internet service. Through web-based visitation, inmates can assist their children with their homework and be a part of birthday celebrations.

Online scheduling will be online at home or through scheduling kiosks in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office in Yorkville. Appointments must be made 24 hours in advance and no more than two weeks in advance.

Oswego

New District 308 communications director hired

The school board during its meeting Monday night approved hiring Theresa Komitas to become the new communications director starting in the 2017-18 school year.

“Mrs. Komitas will be a great addition to our administrative team,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Sparlin. “She brings an energetic presence, innovative skills and we believe her contribution will assist in serving our staff.

Komitas obtained her associate of science from Kishwaukee College in DeKalb, her bachelor’s of science, health promotions from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois and her master’s of business administration, Healthcare Administration from Kaplan University.

Theresa Komitas will join the district Aug. 1 from Northwestern Medicine where she served as the director of marketing and public relations.

Prior to that she worked at KishHealth System, as the director of marketing and public relations. She also serves as a school board member for Mendota Elementary CUSD 289. “I am excited to join the district, and begin making connections throughout the community to strengthen relationships, and open lines of communication,” Komitas said.

Oswego Senior Center to host new art class

The Oswego Senior Center is pleased to announce the arrival of a new art class that will incorporate lessons on art styles, mediums and color theory with easy and fun projects that everyone can enjoy.

Participants will work with watercolors, sketching and ink. This class will prove that anybody can make beautiful art and that everyone is part of the art community.

This eight-week long course takes place at 156 E. Washington St., and will start on September 15 and meet on Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for entire eight weeks. Call (630) 554-5602 to sign up.

