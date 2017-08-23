–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Police seek info on recent shootings

Two people, a 30-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were shot at around 2 a.m., Sat. Aug. 12, while they were in an SUV parked in a driveway in the 300 block of N. Union Street, Aurora police said.

The shots were fired by someone inside of a dark-colored SUV that had stopped in the street behind the victim’s vehicle. No one was hit by the gunfire, however, the victim’s SUV; and a neighbor’s SUV and home were struck. Damage is estimated at $1,100.

There is no indication of how many people were in the vehicle from which the shots were fired nor is there any descriptions of those inside. The shooting does not appear to be random.

Aurora police are also looking for witnesses and information on the shooting of an 18-year-old man that occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the 1900 block of Bayview Lane.

The victim and another 18-year-old man were sitting in a car parked in a driveway in that block when they were approached by what appears to be more than one male suspect. One of the suspects then fired into the car before they all ran to a dark-colored, 4-door vehicle and fled westbound.

The victim was taken by AFD Paramedics to an Aurora hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man with the victim was not injured.

There is no further description of either the suspects or the getaway vehicle. No definite motive has been established.

If you can help us out please call Investigations at (630) 256-5500; Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips using our My PD app. Information called into Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if it leads to an arrest, the caller can collect a cash reward.

Women injured in local home invasion

Aurora police are looking for information on a home invasion that occurred around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 in the 1100 block of Hull Ct.

The resident, a 44-year-old woman, told us she was awakened to a crashing sound and when she went to investigate, she saw that two men had forced entry into her home. After one of the suspects hit the victim in the face, she was able to flee to a neighbor’s home where she called 911.

The suspects made away with electronics and jewelry worth over $8,000.

There is no further suspect description at this time. It does not appear that the woman was the intended victim. She declined medical treatment at the scene.

Any information should be called into our detectives at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and if the information you provide leads to an arrest, you’re eligible for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted through our My PD app

Kendall County

Yorkville man killed in lawnmower accident

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office says a 69-year-old Yorkville man was killed after he was pinned under a lawnmower and he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

The sheriff’s office identified 69-year-old Dean Sleezer of Route 126 in Yorkville as the deceased.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 16000 block of Griswold Springs Road in Plano on Wednesday around 2:08 p.m. to investigate the lawn equipment accident.

Sandwich Fire and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene of the death.

Man thrown from UTV in suspected DUI crash

A man, who was found unconscious, was taken to an area hospital after authorities say he was thrown from a UTV that was being operated by a man who was Driving Under the Influence.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a private property accident, Aug. 13 in the 6000 block of Route 71 in unincorporated Oswego Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, it was learned 20-year-old Eric Waszak of Andover Drive in Oswego had been operating the UTV. A 20-year-old male passenger, who was not further identified, was thrown from the UTV and sustained a head injury.

The man was taken by Oswego Fire Protection District officials to Rush-Copley Hospital in Aurora to be treated for injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Waszak was arrested and charged with Private Property DUI, as well as Unlawful Consumption by a Minor.

Montgomery

Community garage sale deadline approaching

The Village of Montgomery is pleased to announce that its Fall Community Garage Sale will take place on Sept. 21- 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The deadline to be included in the advertising is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

Each year nearly 100 households participate and the event draws people from a wide area. The fee to participate will be $10 per address. Registration forms are available at the Village Hall, 200 N. River St. in Montgomery and on the village website at www.ci.montgomery.il.us. The registration form gives the option of participating on all three of the scheduled dates or selecting specific days to participate.

The Community Garage Sale will be advertised in local newspapers beginning on Sept. 20. Garage sale flyers will also be created featuring a map showing all garage sale locations, plus a 15-word ad for each address describing the items for sale. Maps will be available at the Village Hall and on the Village website starting Sept. 18.

This event is sponsored by Montgomery’s Historic Preservation Commission. The $10 participation fee will help support Settler’s Cottage on River Street. For additional information, please call Debbie Buchanan at (630) 896-8080, Ext. 9003

Oswego

Senior Center offering art classes

The Oswego Senior Center is offering new art classes that will incorporate lessons on art styles, mediums and color theory with easy and fun projects that everyone can enjoy.

Participants will work with watercolors, sketching and ink. This class will prove that anybody can make beautiful art and that everyone is part of the art community.

This eight-week long course takes place at 156 E. Washington St., and will start on Sept. 15 and meet on Fridays from 2 to 3:30pm. $10 per person for entire 8 weeks. Call (630) 554-5602 to sign up.

SD308 board hires new associate superintendent

Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education, during its meeting August 7, 2017, approved the hire of Lisa L. Smith, Ed.D., as the new associate superintendent for Educational Services, effective Aug. 8.

“Dr. Smith has been a great asset to our district over the past four years, her vast knowledge in the field of education, coupled with her diverse experience and familiarity with our district makes her an excellent fit for the Associate Superintendent role, said Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Sparlin. “Dr. Smith is a collaborative and visionary leader; she keeps a sharp focus on what is best for our students.”

Smith has been with SD 308 since 2013, most recently serving in the role of Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, prior she was the district’s Director for Elementary Education from 2013-16.

Smith’s previous experience includes serving as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources in Downers Grove District 99 for four years, and at Elmhurst District 205 for six years where she served as an elementary principal for two years before being promoted to Assistant Superintendent for Personnel.

From 1996 to 2003, Smith was a principal in Community Consolidated School District 146 in Tinley Park and she began her career as an intermediate grade classroom teacher in Dubuque, Iowa. Smith currently resides in Bolingbrook.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the district in an expanded capacity as the Associate Superintendent for Educational Services,” Smith said. “I have been fortunate to work alongside many talented educators throughout the district over the course of the last four years and look forward to continuing to support our students, staff and community.”

Smith earned her doctorate in educational administration from Aurora University, her master’s degree in education administration from Loras College and her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from William Penn College.

Harvest Moon hoedown set for next month

Mosey on down to the Oswego Senior Center to purchase your tickets for a fun evening of dinner and line dancing. Event takes place at 156 E. Washington St. on Friday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The cost is $20 and includes a barbeque dinner. For more information, contact the Oswego Senior Center at (630) 554-5602; email: info@oswegoseniorcenter.org, or visit our website: www.oswegoseniorcenter.org.

Yorkville

City prepares for Hometown Days Festival

The 2017 Hometown Days Festival is a family oriented event that provides entertainment the entire family can enjoy. The event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 1 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 3.

This year, we are excited to bring back past favorites such as the Pride and Joy Car Show, the Baby Contest, carnival, and live musical performances. The department is currently working on the band schedule so heck back at a later date for more details.

The city is announcing the return of a 2016 crowd favorite – The Ultimate Air Dogs Show.

Visit the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Facebook Page for up to date festival information.

For an event schedule, visit http://www.yorkville.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/3675

