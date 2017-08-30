–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Police Investigate shooting incidents

Aurora Police are seeking help with two shooting investigations, one of which resulted in a 17 year old male being injured. Both occurred on Monday, Aug. 21.

The 17-year-old told us that, just before 10 p.m., he was driving with a 17-year-old female in the area of Montgomery Road and Howell Place when several shots were fired at him by an occupant of a gray or black Chevrolet pickup with a loud exhaust that was following him. One of the bullets hit the boy in his back and several hit the SUV he was driving.

He was able to drive to the 17-year-old’s home in Montgomery where 911 was called. He was taken to an Aurora hospital by Aurora Township paramedics with non-life threatening injuries. The girl was not injured. No motive has yet been established. The victim has no apparent gang ties. There is no further suspect information.

Around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 21, a 25-year-old man was fired upon as he drove in the area of Parker and Union. The shots were fired by an occupant of a silver Toyota Echo that was traveling behind him eastbound on Parker. When the man tried to turn northbound onto Union, the driver of the Toyota cut him off and the two collided causing minor damage. The Echo fled from the scene eastbound on Parker at a high rate of speed. The victim was not injured.

Police are also seeking information on a shooting that occurred around 10:00 p.m. Sun. Aug. 20 in the 900 block of W. New York Street.

A 24 year-old-man and 23-year-old woman were sitting in a vehicle parked in a driveway while a 24 year old man was standing outside the car, when a dark colored Nissan Altima with tinted windows, or a similar make and model vehicle, drove by eastbound and an occupant fired several shots. None of the three persons were hit but one round did hit their car. The incident may have been gang related.

Any information should be directed to our detectives at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or submitted via our My PD app.

Kendall County

Sheriff’s Office announces employee of the quarter

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces employee of the Second Quarter, Deputy Charles “Van” Thompson. Deputy Thompson was nominated by a member of the Kendall County Corrections Division for his exemplary performance.

The sheriff’s office employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great acts they perform. This program helps identify those employees that deserve special recognition whenever his/her duties are performed in an exemplary manner. Citizen may also be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition.

Thompson started his career with the sheriff’s office in March 2012. Thompson currently handles Sex Offender Registration and compliance for the sheriff’s office, as well as handling day to day activities that come up in the jail.

During the last quarter Van has completed the following projects besides his normal duties:

* He was instrumental in putting together and instructing the March cell extraction training

* Assisted Sgt. Russo with putting together a system of inventorying and signing out our control devices

* A need was identified by the Correctional Emergency Response Team “CERT” to figure out a device to clear the food pass through/chuck hole in the doors. Thomson designed and built a door pass at home and on his own time. This device was approved and is currently being used when needed.

To nominate an employee or citizen for this award you can either submit your nomination on our KCSO web page at www.co.kendall.il.us/sheriff or stop by KCSO and complete an Award Nomination form and submit it to a supervisor. Nominations for the next quarter should be submitted by Oct. 3,

Kifowit fighting to keep beverage taxes out

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, is sponsoring legislation to prevent Cook County-style beverage taxes from being implemented in other Illinois counties.

“This is just bad tax policy,” Kifowit said. “Taxes that hit average families and seniors on fixed incomes the hardest are simply unfair, and that’s what we’re seeing right now in Cook County. We need to take steps to prevent these taxes from nit-picking industries and products. I’m co-sponsoring this legislation that would prohibit this unfair beverage tax from spreading outside of Cook County and I hope to have this tax reversed in Cook County.”

Earlier this month, Cook County began taxing sweetened beverages including fruit and vegetable juices, sports drinks and flavored waters at the rate of one cent per ounce. In response, Kifowit is backing House Bill 4083 to prohibit any local government in Illinois from implementing such taxes in the future. Her measure would also eliminate Cook County’s “penny-per-ounce” tax on beverages. For example, this tax increased the total cost of a 24 pack of soda to nearly $10.

“We need to focus on growing the economy and creating jobs, regressive and harmful taxation like this does the opposite,” Kifowit said. “This legislation would repeal this harmful tax and help protect Illinois jobs.”

Oswego

School District 308 School Board officers elected

Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education members selected new board leadership during their meeting on Aug. 7. The action comes after previous Board President Matt Bauman stepped down from the role.

Brad Banks, is now serving as board president, he was formerly vice president. Lauri Doyle, formerly secretary, was elected vice president, and Jared Ploger was selected as secretary.

Bauman announced on July 31 that he would step down from his post as president, though remaining on the school board. He said other priorities were drawing his attention, not allowing for him to be as effective as he can as a board president.

Bauman was praised by his fellow board members and Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin for his leadership and for his contributions towards increasing functionality of the board.

Senior Center hosts caregiver seminar

Oswego Senior Center recently had a question from a caregiver, “What happens to my spouse, who I am caring for, if I have a health event and have to call 911 and go to the hospital?” This was not just a worry for this caregiver but many.

The fire department, police department and representatives from Rush-Copley Medical Center will talk through different scenarios, including those that include other caregivers in the area and those situations where there is not anyone else. Event takes place at the Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Light lunch will be served. RSVP required by Sep. 18: (630) 554-5602. All adults are welcome.

Plano

Methodist Church donates to Friends of Jason Gould

The United Methodist Church of Plano made a $400 donation to Friends of Jason Gould on Aug. 13.

Congregation members donated dollar bills that were collected from April through June. Friends of Jason Gould is a 501c3 public charity in memory of former Elburn resident Jason Gould (1970-2006) and supports leukemia and lymphoma research.

Friends of Jason Gould will hold a Trivia Night fundraiser provided by Tommy’s Gift (www.tommysgift.com) on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Plano American Legion. Doors open at 4 pm with trivia from 5 to 7 pm. Donations for Trivia are $25 which includes dinner.

Food will be provided by Heriauds Catering and there will be a dessert. There will be a cash bar, raffles, and spectacular grand raffle that includes a drone with a camera, Trek bike, Apple iPad, HD TV, $500 cash prize, American Girl Doll, Star Wars Lego sets. Pictured are United Methodist Church Ad Council Chair, Tony Curtis, and Arlene Gould accepting the donation on behalf of Friends of Jason Gould

Yorkville

Celebrate seniors at annual Hometown Days

Senior Services Associates of Kendall County is partnering with the United City of Yorkville as hosts of the Thursday night kick-off of Yorkville Home Town Days Festival. Join the SSA at Beecher Community Park on Thursday, Aug. 31. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the association will be serving 5-B’s

BBQ dinners starting at 5:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Yorkville Big Band at 6:30 p.m. This event features a barbecue pork and chicken dinner and sides for $13 or two dinners for $25.

Tickets can be purchased at the City of Yorkville offices, and at Senior Services Associates located at the Beecher Center at 908 Game Farm Road. Ticket holders can carry out their dinners or dine-in under the tent and enjoy great music, dancing, a 50/50 raffle and prizes. The beer tent will be open, non-alcoholic

drinks and desserts will also be available for purchase.

“Senior Services greatly appreciates the opportunity to partner with the City of

Yorkville as the first event of the Home Town Days Festival. We know the community will come out and enjoy the event while raising funds to support our local seniors,” said Executive Director Bette Schoenholtz.

Senior Services Associates is a non-profit agency dedicated to sustaining and improving the quality of life for individuals age 60 and older, the disabled and their caregivers by providing access to the social services they need.

For more information about Celebrating Seniors with Big Band and BBQ, contact the Yorkville Senior Services office at (630) 553- 5777 or email ledstrom@seniorservicesassoc.org.

Library hosts summer’s end used book sale

If you missed the Friends of the Library’s annual Used Book Sale during Hometown Days, it’s not too late to find a bargain. The Friends are having an after-the-sale sale.

Gently-used books left from the weekend sale have been marked down in price to $.25 for paperbacks and $1 for hardcover books.

The Summer’s End Used Book Sale will be held during regular Yorkville Library hours from Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 15. Enter through the library’s main entrance. Cash and checks only.

All profits from the sale go directly to support and fund Yorkville Library programs and services.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road. For more information, call (630) 553- 4354 or visit www.yorkville.lib.il.us

–Kendall County News Briefs–