–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

City plans help for Hurricane Harvey victims

As the victims of Hurricane Harvey remain in our thoughts, the city of Aurora has announced an initiative to collect high demand items for the people of the Greater Houston Area.

The Aurora Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort as established to collect items that will directly benefit the affected residents.

“We are devastated by the flooding in Texas, and the impact Hurricane Harvey has had on the region,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “I am glad that Aurora can come together to help relieve some of the burden that will be felt well into the future”.

In consultation with the Houston Mayor’s Office, the City of Aurora will assist in collecting items that can be used beyond the initial clean-up and recovery phase:

Water – cases of bottled water or gallon jugs

Baby Products – baby wipes and diapers for all sizes

Feminine Hygiene Products – unopened packages of sanitary products

Socks – new socks of all sizes and for all ages

Donations can be dropped off at Aurora’s Central Garage, 757 N. Broadway. Donations of the aforementioned items will be accepted Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the month of September.

The city will not accept direct monetary donations. With recommendation from the Houston Mayor’s Office, all monetary donations can be made through the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax-deductible flood relief. Organized by Houston’s mayor and administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation, secure donations can be made online at https://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/.

The City of Aurora will also partner with schools, churches and community organizations that collect listed items throughout September by offering pick-up and storage service prior to shipping items to Houston. To arrange for a pick-up of aforementioned items, call (630) 256-3010 or email MyAurora@aurora-il.org with details.

Stay updated at https://www.aurora-il.org/hurricaneharveyrelief

Kendall County

Senior Services Associates trivia night

Kendall County Senior Services is excited to host its first ever Trivia Night featuring Trivia Master, Rich Artman on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Cedardell Golf Club in Plano.

This Trivia Night will be infused with a 60’s vibe so attendees are encouraged to wear their tie-dyed t-shirts and bell bottom jeans to add to the fun. There will also be a delicious buffet dinner of Italian Beef, Pasta, and Fried Chicken, with all the extras, silent auction, raffles, prizes, music and dancing to 60’s hits. Form a team or come alone and test your trivia skills.

There will be prizes for the winners of each of five rounds and a Grand Prize for the Trivia Champions of the evening. Tickets will be $30 per person and can be purchased on our website at www.seniorservicesassoc.org or at the Yorkville Senior Services Associates office at 908 Game farm Road.

Senior Services Associates is a non-profit agency dedicated to sustaining and improving the quality of life for individuals age 60 and older, the disabled and their caregivers by providing access to the social services they need. The association is about preserving seniors’ independence, promoting mental and physical well-being and protecting their rights and dignity.

If you would like more information about our 60’s Feelin’ Groovy Trivia Night fundraiser, contact the Yorkville Senior Services office at (630) 553- 5777 or visit the website at www.seniorservicesassoc.org to purchase tickets on-line.

Montgomery

Annual Riverside Cemetery Walk planned

The ninth annual Cemetery Walk in Montgomery’s Riverside Cemetery will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4th from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Guests will be led through the cemetery in small groups to meet the fascinating “ghosts” of some of the early pioneers and other area residents who now occupy the cemetery.

This is not a scary event, but more an opportunity to learn about the past from authentically costumed actors who will portray some of the people buried in the cemetery.

This year’s event will highlight a local artist, the first village president of Montgomery, the first child born in Aurora Township and a Lyon Metal employee who witnessed a devastating accident there.

Tours will begin near the corner of River and Taylor streets on the south side of the cemetery about every 10 minutes, so visitors can arrive any time between 7 and 8:30 p.m. Parking is available along River Street and at the playground at the north end of Montgomery Park. Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes. Large groups such as scout groups are encouraged to call ahead to schedule a specific time for their group.

The Cemetery Walk is organized by Montgomery’s Historic Preservation Commission. There is no charge for this event. In the event of rain, the Cemetery Walk will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the same time.

An indoor reenactment of the Cemetery Walk will take place in the Board Room of the Montgomery Village Hall at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct.10 as part of the Village’s Senior Program.

Volunteers are being sought to serve as guides to escort the groups through the cemetery. To volunteer or for additional information, contact Debbie Buchanan at the Montgomery Village Hall at (630) 896-8080, Ext. 9003.

Oswego

Senior Summer and fall trip opportunities

The Oswego Senior Center is providing several wonderful trip opportunities, from day trips to multi night trips. Please call Lorraine at (630) 554-5602, or drop by the center at 156 E. Washington St. for more information.

Trips scheduled include:

– Elton, Tom and Rod Luncheon & Show, Sept. 27 – $67 per person; fun tribute to these legends from the Sixties to now. Price includes bus trip to Diplomat West in Elmhurst and lunch. Taking reservations through Sept. 13.

— Columbus Day Italian Fest Luncheon & Show, Oct. 11 – $65 per person; Direct from Italy, Nico DiPierro will be playing the piano and singing in Italian as you enjoy lunch. The show stars John Turncali presenting his “Voices of the Night” cabaret. Price includes bus trip to Villa Brunetti in Franklin Park and lunch. Taking reservations through Sept. 27.

Patty Waszak Show, Nov. 17 – $56 per person; Enjoy a high-energy, heart-warming musical show and lunch at White Fence Farm in Romeoville. Price includes bug trip and lunch. Taking reservations through Oct. 27.

Police host Free Shredding Event

To assist in the prevention of identity theft, the Oswego Police Department is partnering up with First National Bank of Oswego to offer a free shredding service to the community. Important personal documents no longer needed that should be shredded may include charge receipts, copies of credit card applications, insurance forms, physician statements, checks, bank statements, or expired charge cards and credit offers you get in the mail.

Identity theft is a serious crime. Vigilance in protecting personal information is crucial.

This event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the First National Bank located at 6601 US Route 34. Residents may bring up to three large file boxes full of papers to be shredded.

Free movie screening: ‘Screenagers’

Bednarcik Junior High is hosting a free showing of the movie, “Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age” on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., in the cafeteria.

The movie dives into many issues surrounding social media, gaming, academics, and internet addiction with a focus on how we can empower kids to best navigate the digital world.

After viewing the movie, parents will have the opportunity to discuss reactions to the move and share insights they have from their own experiences.

For more information, visit https://www.screenagersmovie.com/

Yorkville

Contract negotiations underway in District 115

The collective bargaining agreement between the Yorkville Education Association (YEA) and the Yorkville CUSD 115 Board of Education is currently being negotiated. The current three-year contract was approved in 2015 and is slated to expire in 2018.

Since July 17, the YEA and the Board of Education have been working together to negotiate a new contract. The joint bargaining members committed themselves to engaging in a new format for the collective bargaining process that is grounded in transparent communication, collective understanding of interests, and a shared responsibility to the District 115 community. The process has included meetings with members of the YEA and the Board of Education to collectively establish expectations, discuss priorities, and understand perspectives.

Using this collaborative approach, the YEA negotiating members and administrators representing the Board of Education anticipate an expedited timeline to reach a mutual agreement.

To date, the joint bargaining members have met nine times to discuss contractual language and have started to discuss financial interests. Negotiations will continue throughout September and periodic updates of the progress will be provide

Save the date for the Great Pumpkin Pull

The Yorkville Great Pumpkin Pull & Fall Festival is great event for the entire family that will be held on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Yorkville. This event is put together by the Knights of Columbus and The Yorkville Parks & Recreations.

The pumpkin pull is the main event, but the day also includes family activities including hayrides, bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, afternoon car cruise, and more while listening to musical entertainment.

Here is how it works:

Purchase numbered pumpkins for your chance to win one of the prizes. During the last hour of the event, 100’s of numbered pumpkins are dumped and flow through the white water rapids in downtown Yorkville.

Experienced Kayaker’s race to stream of pumpkins and retrieve them one at a time. The retrieved numbered pumpkins are compared to the purchased ticket list from purchases to identify the winners. Winners are contacted to claim their prizes.

Free admission. $3/pumpkin. $5/pumpkin pair

–Kendall County News Briefs–