–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Juvenile charged for having handgun

A 17-year-old Aurora man is facing weapons charges after officer found him in possession of a defaced handgun earlier this month.

According to Aurora police, officers on patrol around 11:30 p.m., Sept. 1 in the 300 block of Woodruff spotted two people on bikes who fled the area as soon as they spotted the officers’ squad.

Police said additional officers and Special Operations Investigators responded and an officer spotted one of the bike riders, a 17-year-old Aurora man, in an alley. When he saw the officer, the 17-year-old allegedly ran and crouched near a vehicle.

He was taken into custody a short time later and when officers looked under the vehicle he crouched near, a loaded, defaced, .22 caliber handgun was discovered.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a defaced firearm. He was then taken to the Kane County Youth Home.

Gun, drugs seized from Aurora home

A recent search warrant executed at an Aurora home turned up cocaine, marijuana and a handgun, Aurora police said.

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, members of the department’s Special Operations Group, along with DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group Investigators, executed the warrant at a home in the 400 block of Grove Street around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The search turned up a .40 caliber handgun, 5.62 grams of cocaine and 18 pounds of marijuana, which were all seized.

Two people were charged as a result of the operation.

Charged with three Class-X Felonies including armed violence, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana was the apartment’s tenant, Esmerelda Delgado, 41. She also faces an additional felony charge of unlawful delivery of cocaine.

Jose Sanchez, 39, 500 block of Claim St., Aurora, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance after cocaine was found in his possession, police said.

Ferrelli said that according to charging documents, the seized gun was within reach of Delgado when the investigators entered the apartment.

Kifowit hosts free kids’ expo and touch-a-truck event

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, is inviting area families to attend her upcoming Kids Expo and Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. at Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center’s center, north, and south parking lots, located at 828 Montgomery Road in Aurora.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with so many fantastic local organizations to help our children learn more about the world around them,” Kifowit said. “Children of all ages will have the opportunity to see up close how fire trucks, police cars, and other vehicles work and have the chance to meet the men and women who use these vehicles to protect and serve our community.”

A medivac helicopter landing will take place at 10:15 a.m. and subsequent lift off at 11:30 a.m. Kifowit’s expo will also include a free car seat safety check from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brookfield Zoo animals from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., and Fox Valley therapy dogs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Illinois State Police will demonstrate their rollover simulator. Face painting, art, engineering activities for kids will be held and the University of Illinois Extension SNAP Education Program will lead a discussion on nutrition.

The Aurora Library will have an interactive 3-D printing activity and Aurora Township Youth Services will be on hand to provide information on the programs they offer.

The Illinois Treasurer’s office will be providing information on how to start a Bright Start College Savings Account. Food and beverages from Gobble Dog food truck and coffee and smoothies from Java Plus will be available for purchase.

“My goal for this expo is for it to be both fun and educational for children and parents,” Kifowit said. “I hope everyone can stop by and see all the fun and interactive activities and attractions.”

Kendall County

Fox Valley Community Center bingo twisted fun

Board Member Rick Crissip and Volunteer Jim Plomin have fun with Mexican Twist

Bingo. Every Tuesday evening Fox Valley Community Center hosts a different twist on the always popular Bingo games.

As of Sept. 12, the Wildstar jackpot is over $3,000 and the Queen of Hearts jackpot is over $1,050. For just $1 you can be the lucky winner of either of these pots.

Doors open and cards go on sale at 6 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. There is a full line of snacks and a cash bar available. Come three Tuesdays in a row and join the Frequent Player Club (FPC) which entitles the bearer to reserved seating, extra door prize chances and a discount on food and drinks. A different fun twist will be held every week.

Join our team of volunteers for added fun and the chance to help out a worthy cause. All proceeds from Bingo nights help support Fox Valley Older Adult Services.

For more information on services, call (815) 786- 9404 or stop by the Fox Valley Community Center at 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

Aurora man charged with sexual assault

On Dec. 22, 2016, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Detectives received a report regarding a 17-year-old female who disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted when she was 12-years-old by an acquaintance who was 21-years-old at the time of occurrence.

Kendall County Detectives began an investigation. On Sept. 1, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jacob Browning, 26, 200 block of Fourth Street, Aurora, with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, both Class X felonies. Bond was set at $500,000, with ten percent to apply.

Browning was taken into custody on Sept. 11 without incident with the assistance of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and is currently in custody at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center, awaiting his next court date.

Sheriff’s Office hires new deputy sheriff

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new Deputy Sheriff to fill a vacant position in the Patrol Division.

John R. Undesser was sworn in on Sept. 7 by Sheriff Dwight A. Baird. Deputy Undesser will be attending Basic Police Training Academy beginning Sept. 18 for 12 weeks.

Upon completion of the academy, Deputy Undesser will begin the field training program. Undesser will be paired with an experience field training officer for a rigorous 12-week field training program.

Undesser attended Western Illinois University and Illinois State University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science. Prior to his employment with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Undesser has been working as a corrections officer with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Oswego

Oswego High teacher named Art Educator of The Year

The Illinois Art Education Association (IAEA) has named Michael Skura the 2017 Illinois Art Educator of the Year. Skura teaches art and serves as Fine Arts Department Chair at Oswego High School. The award recognizes the exemplary contributions, service and achievements of one outstanding IAEA member annually. The award will be presented at the IAEA conference in St. Charles on Friday, Dec. 1.

In addition to teaching drawing, painting and AP studio art at Oswego High School, Skura founded the Visual Arts Boosters in 2013, a parent group to assist with shows and advocacy, and he also serves as the school’s chapter sponsor to the National Art Society.

He is an active member of the National Arts Education Association, the West Suburban Fine Arts Administrators Group, and the Illinois Art Education Association, where he currently serves as Advocacy Advisor and Northwest Council Secretary.

“I am beyond words as I express my appreciation and gratitude upon receiving this affirming award/recognition from the IAEA,” said Skura. “I am so grateful to my wife, Mari, my family, my mentors, the VIP art boosters, Oswego High School administration, SD 308 administration, the SD 308 community, and my fine art colleagues/department. They were all so instrumental in partnering with me and helping me to be at this place in my career; in my mind and heart, this award is a reflection on them and how important they are in my life.”

Under Skura’s leadership, the Oswego High School Fine Arts Department hosted the 2016 Chicagoland 4×5 High School Art Exhibition where high schools throughout the state of Illinois showcase 30 student art pieces from each school, with over a 1000 works of art on display. The school plans to host the exhibition again this year.

–Kendall County News Briefs–